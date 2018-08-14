Counting Down The Best Fast Food Drink Options Besides Soda

#Fast Food Culture #Drinks #Food
08.14.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Uproxx

A great drink can elevate a meal. The right beverage acts as both an enhancer of flavors and a palate cleanser, preparing you for your next mouthful of food. There are few joys in this world that compare to taking a swig of Coca-Cola after biting into a greasy slice of pepperoni pizza, for example. They’re just a perfect pairing. But sometimes — whether you’ve just ranked a bunch of colas, are trying to make healthier choices, or simply want to drink something new — the time is right to push a different button on the soda fountain.

So here we are, counting down to the best drinks fast food has to offer that aren’t soda. A few ground rules: No commercial brands allowed. If you can find it at the market and it doesn’t have the label of the fast food restaurant, it’s exempt. We aren’t going to rate every generic iced tea out there, either. That would be stupid, so only in-house brewed tea and lemonade apply. Lastly, the drink must be a practical replacement for soda. Sorry bacon and fudge milkshakes, there is a time, place, and drug that justify your existence but you’re out of the running today.

8. McDonald’s – Sweet Tea

McDonald

All it takes is one sip of McDonald’s Sweet Tea to make you wonder why you even bothered with something other than soda. The drink is so packed with sugar that finishing a cup will surely leave you a toothless, dehydrated mess. Okay maybe it won’t, we wouldn’t know because it’s impossible to get through an entire cup — it’s too sweet! Don’t even bother with their unsweetened tea because it’s an absolute joke, it just tastes of dirty water and the tears of whatever they used to make McNuggets out of.

The Verdict: The worst of it. If you want something other than soda at McDonald’s, we suggest you just bring something from home.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#Drinks#Food
TAGSDRINKSFast Food CultureFOOD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP