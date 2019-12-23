Which country has the best food in the world? Woah. Is there a more loaded question in the history of time? Locations aside, many countries are massive places with varying cultures that make up very disparate food scenes (no country is a monolith). So, is the Basque country of Northern Spain better than Northern Thai food from Chang Mai? How does one even go about deciding that? One doesn’t, that’s how. Our ethos: enjoy it all, folks. Savor it. Try things. Make bold declarations, fine, but expect to be proven wrong throughout your lifetime. Though we don’t know if this subject is truly rankable, we are curious about which cuisines around the world people dig the most. To find an answer to that, we turned to the masses over at Ranker. The question was simple, “which countries have the best food?” Over 400,000 votes later and a very clear (if not particularly surprising) top ten emerged. When looking at the top ten, it’s hard to argue one country over another here. Even in seemingly small countries like Italy or Greece or Thailand, there’s enough internal variation in regional cuisines to argue about which of those are the best, much less trying and compare entire nations. Still… we’re game to try if you are!

Don’t sleep on Lebanon’s seafood or cocktail scene either. The nation’s capital, Beirut, is world-renowned for its beachside party and food scene with restaurants and bars perched on seaside cliffs or right on the beach. A plate of grilled fresh — plucked from the sea that day a few feet away — is the perfect base for a night of partying in your swimsuit with some serious drinks. Iconic Street Food: Shawarma View this post on Instagram Look at this beauty 👸♥️😍😋 @restaurantjoseph Free Delivery +961 (1)510520-(3)440480. @FalafelJoseph #TastiestSandwich in the World The best and most Fresh ingredients #restaurantjoseph #josephsinelfil ‎#فلافل_جوزف ‎#مطعم_جوزف #JosephRestaurant #shawarma #falafel #sinelfil #beirut #lebanon #lebanesefood #lebanese A post shared by Restaurant JOSEPH-Sin El Fil (@restaurantjoseph) on Dec 25, 2018 at 11:14pm PST There are few street foods more satisfying than shawarma. The combination of fatty spit-grilled meat (usually lamb, turkey, beef, or sometimes offal) with fresh lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle inside a soft lavash or pita and smothered in garlicky yogurt and/or chili sauce is bliss in a one-hander. Everyone will have an opinion as to which shawarma stand is their favorite across Lebanon (and every other city with a shawarma scene for that matter). So our advice is simple: try a lot and find the one you love.

Japan is, however, another place where the food scene varies greatly. Our recommendation is to start by eating steamed seafood and rice in the south around Okinawa and work (eat) your way north until you end up in Hokkaido eating cold-water salmon and buckwheat noodles. Iconic Street Food: Yakitori View this post on Instagram 品川の予約の取れない焼き鳥 「鳥てる」さん #焼き鳥 #yakitori #tokyofoodie #tokyoeats #tokyogourmet #tokyorestaurants #japanesefoodie #TokyoGourmet #東京グルメ #食べ歩き#食べ歩きグルメ #グルメ部 #食べスタグラム #食べログ A post shared by ukyo__ok (@ukyo__ok) on Dec 19, 2019 at 5:07pm PST There’s something deeply universal about seasoned meat on a stick cooked over a fire. Russia’s shashlik, west Asia’s shish kebab, Malaysia’s satay, and many, many more. The small wooden skewers of chicken offer a quick and delicious way to feel the textures and flavors of Japan in a small bite of great food. The best part is that you can do deep on this street food. Yakatori needs specific charcoal, can be savory or sweet-and-savory, and includes every preparation and part of the chicken you can image. Don’t sleep on the chicken hearts with a side of something green.