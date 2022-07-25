There are certain phrases that, when placed in front of another word, always seem to have a negative connotation. One of those is “light.” Light cream cheese, light soda, light cookies or crackers… they all sound kind of bleh. This is especially true when it comes to light beer. There’s a pretty good chance that just hearing that phrase you’re immediately imaging yellow, fizzy water with little to no flavor — the type of beer that tastes more like hard seltzer than anything else.

But while oh so many light beers deserve the negative aspects of that moniker, there are a few that certainly don’t. Because “light’ shouldn’t have to mean dull or flavorless — technically, light beers are simply lower in alcohol content, calories, and carbohydrates than other beers. That’s it. And there are myriad great options that fit that bill (some of which don’t even add the term “light” to their packaging).

Parker Penley, lead innovation Brewer of Widmer Brothers Brewery in Portland, Oregon points out that a great way to find these gems is in the import section of your favorite beer store.

“Give some of the import lagers a try,” he says. “Some of them can be a little beat up from their voyage so pro tip: check the package date or ‘born on’ date to find the freshest. Munich Helles, pilsner, and many other great styles can be packed with flavor while still being light, refreshing, and not overly full of calories.”

To find the best options for light beers — both imported and domestic — we asked a handful of our favorite craft beer experts and brewers for help. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

Perennial Ales Saison de Lis

Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

If you want something light and flavorful, then grab Saison de Lis by Perennial Artisan Ales. It’s brewed with a traditional Saison yeast, but they don’t let the spice or fruity esters get out of hand. They further mellow it out with a nice currant of chamomile flowers to impart a tea-like quality to it.

There’s no shortage of flavor in this one.