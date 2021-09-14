“Light beer” is one of those terms that seems to come with automatically negative associations. Light beer used to be called “diet” beer back when it was invented in the late 1960s to target calorie-conscious Americans. Those terms carry a feeling of producing a thinner or less flavorful beer. And quite often, that’s true.
But here in 2021, where craft reigns supreme, there are a lot of light beers (and “low-ABV” brews that don’t carry the stigmatized moniker) that are refreshing, crisp, crushable, and filled with flavor. They’re perfect for any season so you can stock up and enjoy them all year long. To find the best options, we asked ten bartenders to tell us their go-to light beers for the end of summer, fall, winter, and literally any time of the year. Check them all out below, click on the prices to get some delivered, and then crack one open with a little less guilt (if you’re counting calories right now).
Coors Light
Ryan Pines, beverage director at Ukiah in Asheville, North Carolina
ABV: 4.2%
Average Price: $13 for a twelve-pack
Why This Beer?
There’s something about an ice-cold Coors Light that I still really enjoy to this day. There’s nothing like being on the boat, opening a cooler, and seeing those blue mountains on the can because you know it’s going to be cold.
Montucky Cold Snacks
Daniel Yang, lead bartender of Electra Cocktail Club at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas
ABV: 4.1%
Average Price: $13 for a twelve-pack
Why This Beer?
I have to go back to Montucky Cold Snacks. I prefer beers with less influence of hops and malt, and to me, the mild temperament of Montucky makes it a perfect beer for a night when I just want something refreshing and effervescent in my hand.
Omission Lager
Rustyn Lee, beverage director at Atomic Saloon Show in Las Vegas
ABV: 4.6%
Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
I’ve been enjoying Omission lager this summer. It’s a gluten-free beer so it’s really light but it has some great stone fruit notes. It’s a great light beer for any time of year.
Miller Lite
Hayden Miller, head bartender of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami
ABV: 4.2%
Average Price: $13 for a twelve-pack
Why This Beer?
No lie, Miller Lite has been conditioned as my go-to light beer if only by association. A light craft is always preferred but this is tried and true brew.
Michelob Ultra
David Ortiz, corporate beverage manager at Rocco’s Tacos in Tampa
ABV: 4.2%
Average Price: $15 for a twelve-pack
Why This Beer?
I like an ice-cold Michelob Ultra because it’s easy to drink while also being low on calories, so you don’t have to feel bad about having a few. It’s refreshing, low-calorie, and perfect year round.
Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
Ryan Anderson, complex director of beverage at Ace Hotel in New Orleans
ABV: 2.5%
Average Price: $12.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Maybe not technically a light beer, Stiegl Grapefruit Radler is a delicious and juicy low ABV beer that I can drink all day in the summertime (and warm fall days). I love drinking a few of these throughout an evening to always have something in my hand but consume half as much alcohol.
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold
Frankie Riffa, mixologist at SoBou in New Orleans
ABV: 3.8%
Average Price: $10 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is a great light beer. It’s delightfully tasty and a great option to sip on a poolside, cool fall evening, or with friends as they come in three delicious flavors. It hits all the right spots for a shindig.
Amstel Light
Brandon Parnell, general manager and director of beverage for Flora-Bama in Perdido Key, Florida
ABV: 3.5%
Average Price: $17 for a twelve-pack
Why This Beer?
Amstel Light is my go-to light beer. This lightly bitter, pale lager has just enough complexity to intrigue the pallet, but it’s a great choice for sessionable consumption any time of year.
As a Drizly affiliate, Uproxx may receive a commission pursuant to certain items on this list.