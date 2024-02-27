Walt Disney World is the home of four must-go theme parks: Magic Kingdom (the one with the castle), Epcot (the one with the big ball), Disney’s Hollywood Studios (the one with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge), and Disney’s Animal Kingdom (the one with Pandora – The World of Avatar). But the next time you’re in Florida, don’t forget about Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks.
Especially because they’re easier than ever to visit. Disney announced this week that guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel will receive admission to Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach for free on their check-in day.
That’s right: if you book on-site lodging, you can enjoy the lazy rivers and thrilling slides at the water parks — but only the water parks, don’t think you’re sneaking onto Cosmic Rewind undetected — the day you arrive without paying an extra dime. This is why you should always get an early (and super cheap) flight. The complimentary admission begins in 2025.
NEW: Starting with Disney Resort hotel stays in 2025, guests can enjoy complimentary admission to either Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach on your arrival/check-in day.
Also NEW: 2025 WDW packages and tickets will be available to purchase starting tomorrow (Feb. 27). pic.twitter.com/kVBNnuh4GC
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 26, 2024
The list of applicable hotels includes:
Have a look at Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach below:
You can learn more here.