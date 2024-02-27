Walt Disney World is the home of four must-go theme parks: Magic Kingdom (the one with the castle), Epcot (the one with the big ball), Disney’s Hollywood Studios (the one with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge), and Disney’s Animal Kingdom (the one with Pandora – The World of Avatar). But the next time you’re in Florida, don’t forget about Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks.

Especially because they’re easier than ever to visit. Disney announced this week that guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel will receive admission to Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach for free on their check-in day.

That’s right: if you book on-site lodging, you can enjoy the lazy rivers and thrilling slides at the water parks — but only the water parks, don’t think you’re sneaking onto Cosmic Rewind undetected — the day you arrive without paying an extra dime. This is why you should always get an early (and super cheap) flight. The complimentary admission begins in 2025.

NEW: Starting with Disney Resort hotel stays in 2025, guests can enjoy complimentary admission to either Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach on your arrival/check-in day. Also NEW: 2025 WDW packages and tickets will be available to purchase starting tomorrow (Feb. 27). pic.twitter.com/kVBNnuh4GC — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 26, 2024

The list of applicable hotels includes:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Have a look at Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach below:

You can learn more here.