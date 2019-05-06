Unspl

If you want to make $10K in two weeks this summer going on an overseas adventure, you’re going to be all about this dream job from Days Inn. As part of their annual “Sunternship” program — a play on sun and internship, ya dig? — Days Inn is looking for one lucky candidate to travel to a destination, or several, of their choosing and document their experience on Days Inn’s social media channels. (You don’t have to be a student — in case the word “Sunternship” was turning you off from the whole thing.)

The lucky traveler will work with Day Inn’s parent company, Wyndham, to craft a custom itinerary that’ll take you anywhere you want to go across Days Inn’s 1,700 locations, spread over four different continents with all hotel and airfare expenses completely covered. Your only responsibility will be taking pictures, keeping a detailed travel diary, and living life! Days Inn will even supply you with a $150 daily stipend in addition to the $10,000 you’ll receive at the end of your assignment. If you call that a job, well, good for you, why are you spending time reading this article, you weirdo?

The “job” is open to anyone living in the US over the age of 21 who holds a valid passport and is available to travel for two weeks this August. Days Inn is specifically looking for someone with the ability to write creatively, so if you’re a natural storyteller, this is definitely for you.

To apply, visit Days Inn’s Suntern page and submit an original “sun-filled photo” as well as a 300-word description about your dream destination, and why you belong there this summer. The deadline to apply is May 24th, good luck!