electric zoo
ANDREW RAUNER
Life

Feel The Electrifying Energy Of Electric Zoo With This Exclusive Photo Gallery

by: Uproxx authors

Throwing a music festival is hard. If there’s anything we’ve learned over the years – especially post-COVID – is that the logistics surrounding a large-scale entertainment event aren’t for the faint of heart. Despite facing its challenges this year, Electric Zoo spared no effort to create an unforgettable experience for all who attended. Fans adorned themselves in beautifully vibrant outfits that were so eye-catching, that you half expected them to be visible from outer space. From neon cowgirls rocking the Wild West to those sporting mesmerizing hyperspace-themed outfits, attendees turned the festival into a colorful spectacle.

Inside the festival grounds, I saw a whole lot of joy lighting up attendees’ faces. Friends got creative, matching their outfits like fashion-forward dream teams. Speaking of creativity — futuristic animal print fashion was a thing. People rocked styles that felt like they came straight from a sci-fi safari. The atmosphere was buzzing with energy, just like the music, as attendees celebrated their unique outfits and shared their love for a range of genres.

If you couldn’t make Electric Zoo, we understand if you’ve got a serious case of FOMO. But don’t worry, because this exclusive photo gallery will teleport you straight into the action.

