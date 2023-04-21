“Ugh, I missed Miami Music Week, Ultra, and Envision Festival for this?” I thought to myself. I was… upset. Understandably so, because I’d just been informed that Costa Rica’s inaugural Jungle Dreaming Festival — which I’d hyped up and was hyped on — was canceled. Not only that, I was slated to board my flight from the United States to Costa Rica in just a few hours.

“Should I still go?” I texted a few friends.

With the flights booked, the Airbnb ready to go, and my bags packed, it was sort of a no-brainer. Rather than let the whole adventure fizzle, I decided that I still would head to the airport, hop aboard my flight, and hope for the best. People always say spontaneous travel is the way to go, this was a chance to really live it.

Still, I couldn’t help being a tad resentful. “How ironic that Jungle Dreaming Festival ended up being just a dream,” I said to my roommates on my way out the door.

While the promise of this sustainable festival in Costa Rica offered up visions of community, local jobs, and cultural integration, it ended up being empty promises. Good intentions, sadly, don’t equal logistics or infrastructure. In other words, the hippie energy morphed into Fyre Fest vibes.

Though I was angry, I did have to remind myself that throwing a music festival is hard and throwing a music festival in a foreign country poses its own complex set of issues. That’s not to excuse Jungle Dreaming from not properly crossing their T’s and dotting their I’s when it came to the logistical planning and legalities of throwing such an event — they unarguably failed to get the job done. But it also made me wonder if foreign governments make it feasible for new events to pop up and manage the legalities that come with it. (Or even if they should — it’s not like they “owe us” a festival and there is a part of me that sees “American throwing a festival in Costa Rica” as a new era of techno-fueled colonialism.)

Costa Rica is known for being particularly difficult to work with on projects of this size. Envision Festival — widely beloved and known as one of the world’s best and biggest jungle parties — has still had its fair share of logistical problems over the years. After just skirting by and being able to throw its 10th annual event in February 2020 before the world shut down, it would take festival organizers three years to finally be able to produce the event again. After selling early bird tickets throughout the spring and summer of 2020 for its 2021 edition – that inevitably did not happen – the festival ended up postponing not one but two times due to logistical problems working with Costa Rican authorities and the health department.

That was three years of thousands of upset attendees, a slightly tarnished reputation, and endless hours, time, and promotional resources wasted. This makes it seem both impressive and fascinating that the festival scraped its way back in 2023.

While my earlier Fyre Fest reference might seem a tad aggressive, considering the obstacles Jungle Dreaming faced, it’s an obvious reference point. Fyre is a prime example of an international event gone wrong, one that put hundreds of inexperienced, wealthy influencers and gullible people easily influenced by inexperienced influencers stranded on an island in the Bahamas in 2017. Attendees who were promised and promoted a luxury resort destination filled with music instead found themselves on a garbage-strewn island and were left to sleep in tents after being served a “gourmet meal” of a single cheese sandwich in a styrofoam container.