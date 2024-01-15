The Essential Stretches That Belong In Your 2024 Daily Routine

Let me hit you with a very controversial health statement: Stretching is just as important, if not more important, than your workout.

Okay, that might not seem controversial, but you would think so with how many people don’t have a solid stretching routine built into their everyday training. I understand the desire for gym-goers to pick up a dumbbell as soon as they walk into the facility or a runner just wanting to hit the pavement as soon as they are laced up. But you are doing your future self, both immediate and distant, a huge disservice by not stretching properly.

There is a reason that every single professional athlete on the planet does some stretching as part of their training regime. Not only does it increase your instant ability to perform during your workouts but it also benefits your long-term mobility, giving you the tools to do more for longer in this life. And if you like exploring the world as much as we do here at Uproxx, then we’re guessing that’s a pretty big goal on your part.

To help you accomplish that goal, we’ve targeted a few essential static stretches that you should be doing every day. Doing regular static stretches consistently can help reverse the muscle shortening that can happen when you are in the same position too long, like many of us are when we sit at our desks or on our couches. Because so many of us are sitting much of the time, we found a diverse group of stretches that will have you up on your feet.

For ease of use, we picked stretches that you can do in one place, like at your desk, without any kind of fancy equipment.

Directions:

This may seem repetitive or redundant, but it’s actually useful to warm up to some degree before you begin stretching. Even a little bit of light jogging and swinging of the arms can help activate the body so you get a better stretch. Once you start, make sure that you are taking it easy on yourself, especially if you haven’t done these kinds of stretches before. That means smooth and gentle motion, without any kind of jerkiness that would force you to overextend.

The breathing that you do during a stretch is just as key as the movement itself. Exhale as you extend or reach and inhale as you return to the starting position. Move into the stretch until you feel a slight pull then hold it for the given amount of seconds in the description. Do each of the stretches in order, moving up the body as set below. Once you feel more comfortable and confident, add one or two more repetitions to the routine.