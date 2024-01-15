The Essential Stretches That Belong In Your 2024 Daily Routine

Let me hit you with a very controversial health statement: Stretching is just as important, if not more important, than your workout.
Okay, that might not seem controversial, but you would think so with how many people don’t have a solid stretching routine built into their everyday training. I understand the desire for gym-goers to pick up a dumbbell as soon as they walk into the facility or a runner just wanting to hit the pavement as soon as they are laced up. But you are doing your future self, both immediate and distant, a huge disservice by not stretching properly.
There is a reason that every single professional athlete on the planet does some stretching as part of their training regime. Not only does it increase your instant ability to perform during your workouts but it also benefits your long-term mobility, giving you the tools to do more for longer in this life. And if you like exploring the world as much as we do here at Uproxx, then we’re guessing that’s a pretty big goal on your part.
To help you accomplish that goal, we’ve targeted a few essential static stretches that you should be doing every day. Doing regular static stretches consistently can help reverse the muscle shortening that can happen when you are in the same position too long, like many of us are when we sit at our desks or on our couches. Because so many of us are sitting much of the time, we found a diverse group of stretches that will have you up on your feet.
For ease of use, we picked stretches that you can do in one place, like at your desk, without any kind of fancy equipment.
Directions:
This may seem repetitive or redundant, but it’s actually useful to warm up to some degree before you begin stretching. Even a little bit of light jogging and swinging of the arms can help activate the body so you get a better stretch. Once you start, make sure that you are taking it easy on yourself, especially if you haven’t done these kinds of stretches before. That means smooth and gentle motion, without any kind of jerkiness that would force you to overextend.
The breathing that you do during a stretch is just as key as the movement itself. Exhale as you extend or reach and inhale as you return to the starting position. Move into the stretch until you feel a slight pull then hold it for the given amount of seconds in the description. Do each of the stretches in order, moving up the body as set below. Once you feel more comfortable and confident, add one or two more repetitions to the routine.
CALF STRETCH
Start by standing an arm’s length from a wall. Keeping your feet shoulder-width apart, put your right foot back a foot-length behind your left foot. Move forward, allowing your left leg to bend while keeping your right leg straight and your right heel on the floor. Keep your back straight during the stretch, moving your hips past your right knee.
Do this until you feel it in the hamstring along the back of your leg. Hold for 30 seconds and then do the other leg. Complete this stretch, doing each side, two times.
HAMSTRING STRETCH
Start by standing shoulder-width apart, placing a large book that is long enough to support both feet and is around 2 inches below your heel. Keeping your legs straight, bend down to touch your toes, reaching as far as you can comfortably go.
Hold for a count of ten seconds and then return to the starting position. Complete this stretch five times. Once you are done, move the book to the balls of your feet, and do the same thing.
STANDING QUAD
Start by standing shoulder-width apart. Keep your left foot solidly planted in the ground, and with your back straight use your hands to help bring your right knee to your chest. Engage your glutes to get the maximum out of the stretch. Hold this position for ten seconds and then do the other leg. Don’t stress if you need to take a few attempts to regain your balance. Do this stretch five times for each side.
STANDING HIP FLEXOR STRETCH
Start by standing shoulder-width apart with your left leg forward and your right foot back, with your torso between both. Begin the stretch by lowing your torso directly down, your knee should move from behind you to nearly below your hips. The left knee should move forward until it is above your left toes. If you need to, place your hands on your waist for stability. You should feel the stretch in your thighs and glutes. Hold this position for ten seconds and then return to the starting position. Complete the stretch five times for each side.
TRICEPS STRETCH
Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart and arms extended above your head. Begin the stretch by bending your right elbow and reaching your right hand to touch the middle of your back. During this move, grab your right elbow with your left hand and smoothly pull your upper arm towards your head. Keep going until you feel a slight pull while staying comfortable. Hold this position for ten seconds and then return to the starting position.
Complete this stretch five times for each side.
SHOULDER STRETCH
Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Begin the stretch by bringing your left arm horizontally across your body and use your right lower arm to pull your elbow closer to your chest. Keep proper posture through the motion with your head up and your back straight. Hold this position for ten seconds and then return to the starting position. Complete the stretch five times for each side.
THORACIC STRETCH
Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart in front of a desk or chair back that is over hip-height tall. Place your hands on top of the desk or chair back. Begin the stretch by bowing your torso forward, walking back, and bending your knees as needed until you feel a slight pull in your shoulders. There shouldn’t be any pull in your lower back. In order to advance the movement, flip your hands over so that the palms are upward and bring your hands closer together. If you prefer, you can also sit down cross-legged with your arms in front of you (like pictured above) to accomplish the same result.
NECK STRETCH
Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart. Begin the stretch by bringing your right hand in an arc above you, grabbing the top left of your head, and pulling your head directly to the right. Bring your ear towards toward the top of your right shoulder. Keep going until you feel a gentle pull in the back left side of your neck.
Hold this position for ten seconds and then return to the starting position. Complete the stretch five times for each side.