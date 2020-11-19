The best thing about getting into gin is the fact that a good bottle won’t cost you a mortgage payment. Unlike whisk(e)y, with its high-priced unicorn bottles, gin is a spirit for everyone. Rarely does an expression top $100. You can always go cheap with gin and be completely happy with a bottle of Gordon’s or Beefeater. But if you truly want to enjoy all the juniper and botanical nuances of the spirit, you’ll want to spend just a little more. Unlike whiskey, spending a little more doesn’t mean ramping up from $50 to $250. It’s more like $20 to $60 (with a few crazy expensive exceptions). To help you get the most out of your money, we tapped the experts — asking a handful of bartenders to tell us the best (slightly more) expensive gins that are worth the splurge.

Monkey 47

Andy Printy, beverage director at Chao Baan in St. Louis

Monkey 47 from Black Forest Distillery will punch your pocketbook in the mouth, and you'll thank it for the pleasure. Made with a molasses base, this is a fruited, botanical bomb. As the name suggests, there are 47 botanicals and fruits used in its distillation and juniper is far from the star. The nose is a bit of juniper and rosemary. As it roars down your palate, it has a creamy body filled with mild melon and sage. The finish is dry and lingers enough to keep you going back to deciphering all the individual profiles that meld so well together.

Price: $79.99

The Revivalist Botanical Equinox Gin

Alex Clark, bartender at Square 1682 in Philadelphia

The Revivalist Botanica Equinox l Gin. It's on the pricier side of gin, but not too bad on the wallet. This gin is one I like to just put on the rocks and sip. A little bit of ice brings out all the unique botanicals in this one.

Price: $50

Writer's Picks: Tanqueray No. 10

Regular Tanqueray is cheap and reliable. But, if you want to up the ante in both quality and flavor, splurge for a bottle of Tanqueray No. 10 with its perfume-like qualities featuring peppery juniper, dried orange peel, and various herbal notes. Perfect for your favorite gin cocktail.

Price: $40