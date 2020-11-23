If you’re a beginning bourbon drinker, you can easily pick up a few bottles in the $30-50 range that you’re sure to be happy with. Sip it over ice, mix it into an old fashioned, or even drink it neat. The joy of being a newcomer is that your expectations are significantly lower. As you progress and your palate grows more refined, so too will your tastes. As your tastes evolve, the price tags on your favorite bottles will get steeper. It’s a boozy layer cake. But no matter how elitist your palate eventually becomes, $100 will always get you a lot in the world of bourbon — where there are no international tariffs to be paid. In fact, there are lots of amazing, high-quality bottles for at or under $100. We’re talking actual sippers. To find them, we hit up the experts — asking a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best bourbons for under $100. Check their answers below.

Hirsch The Horizon Kevin Baird, bartender at Dead Rabbit in New York City I really love Hirsch The Horizon's distinguished, layered, rich yet dry flavor complex. This brand could possibly redefine the disposition of a high corn bourbon. Also, its slightly unconventional and not-too-fancy turquoise label with line work and symmetry provides a fun almost nautical accent to the juice. Certainly, and attractive shelf piece. Price: $39.99