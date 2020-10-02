The Best 10-Year-Old Bourbons On The Market, According To Bartenders

National Bourbon Heritage Month may be over, but that won’t stop us from continuing to drink and write about this once-again-booming corn-based spirit. Earlier in the week, we covered bartender-beloved young whiskeys in the 4-5 year range. Today, we turn our attention to whiskey (bourbons in particular) that have spent a little more time in the barrel. When it comes to creating complex flavors without completely losing the dram to oakiness, 10-14 years often seems to be the bourbon sweet spot. And while 14-year-old expressions start to get pretty spendy, most 10-year-old bourbons won’t break the bank. To help us find the best decade-old bourbons on the market, we once again decided to ask the folks behind the bar. Check their answers below.