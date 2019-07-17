Matt Lieb

If you’re one of the few who haven’t taken part in the #faceappchallenge, maybe keep it that way, because using the old people filter gives rights to its Russian developers to modify, reproduce, and publish any of the images processed through its AI from now until the end of time. Fun! While FaceApp’s terms of use don’t differ that much from other photo-filter competitors, FaceApp isn’t developed stateside like Instagram or Snapchat, but instead comes from Wireless Lab in St. Petersburg, Russia.

FaceApp’s terms of use are pretty clear, and state that by using their tech, you give FaceApp:

“…perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform and display your User Content and any name, username or likeness provided in connection with your User Content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed without compensation to you.”

Particularly alarming is that bit about FaceApp being able to create “derivative works from” your images. While technically an old-person version of yourself could be considered a “derivative work,” this ability to use your user content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed seems like an awful lot of permission to grant for merely seeing how you might look as you age in years to come.