The James Beard Award 2020 Finalists are here! After being postponed from its original scheduled ceremony date of March 25th due to COVID-19, uncertainty has hung over whether the James Beard Awards would even happen this year — even after the semi-finalists were announced in February. But the foundation has ultimately decided to go forward with the awards and has now released the full list of finalists. While there won’t be a physical ceremony this year, the foundation is planning to figure out a way to allow chefs a space to shine when they announce the winners on Wednesday, May 27th. The foundation decided to go forward with a virtual ceremony after reaching out to chefs, restaurants, and industry professionals about how they’d feel given the circumstances of the global pandemic. “Those we consulted felt the Awards could also offer a glimmer of hope to an industry looking for light in a very dark time,” said the foundation in a statement. Considering the tremendous toll that the pandemic and lockdowns are taking on the restaurant industry, even restaurants nominated for prestigious awards need our help, so in addition to gathering all of the Best New Restaurant award finalists, we’ve indicated which ones are still open for take-out orders or offering meal kits. Prepare to get hungry, here’s a food porn tour of the 2020 James Beard Award Best New Restaurant finalists!