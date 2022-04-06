Food Takes
A Viral Tweet Inspired People To Share Their ‘Most Cancellable’ Food Takes, Here Are The Best & Worst

Twitter is a daily graveyard of takes nobody asked for. A few go viral and live in the public consciousness for a few hours, others are self-consciously deleted by their authors for underperforming. But every once in a while, someone will pose a question broad enough to resonate with the Tweeting public at large and inspire some takes that are actually worth reading.

Like Twitter user Michael Realman (@trichesfaucons) who tweeted “We’re canceling each other over food takes today. Post your cancellable food take.”

The tweet, which was posted yesterday morning, has since garnered over 2k retweets, 81k quote tweets, and 47k likes. By now most of the takes worth reading are in, and it seems like a lot of people weighed in, including our own Vince Mancini.

Sure, we’re totally biased here but you know what? This isn’t such a bad take. Sure, I absolutely hated El Pollo Loco’s awful attempt at quesabirria but we’ve given El Pollo Loco the top spot in our fast food tacos ranking, so this one gets a strong cosign from me!

Check out some of the best Twitter takes below. Some are good enough to stand on their own while others are downright ridiculous. A lot of these tweets we will let stand on their own, whether we agree or disagree, but on some occasions, the take was so jaw-dropping that we couldn’t hold our tongue and had to respond.

It’s a take of a take! We’re truly living in some sort of social media hell.

Brussel Sprouts are objectively great, did Nunes tweet this himself? It wouldn’t be the weirdest thing he’s done on Twitter.

They certainly don’t make everything butter, but anything? Truffle oil on pasta? Come on!

Are we allowed to show this on the internet? What am I looking at here?

Robbie we applaud you for this very brave (very wrong) stance.

Great coffee can be surprisingly nuanced and naturally sweet, so we can’t agree with this take.

Hard co-sign.

Edible, sure, ‘fucking amazing?’ Not a chance.

We’ll try it but we can’t imagine candy corn adding anything but a gelatinous texture that gets stuck in your teeth.

Hmm.

Probably the craziest take so far.

Respect.

An avocado presumably hurt this person.

Just wow.

