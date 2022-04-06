Twitter is a daily graveyard of takes nobody asked for. A few go viral and live in the public consciousness for a few hours, others are self-consciously deleted by their authors for underperforming. But every once in a while, someone will pose a question broad enough to resonate with the Tweeting public at large and inspire some takes that are actually worth reading.

Like Twitter user Michael Realman (@trichesfaucons) who tweeted “We’re canceling each other over food takes today. Post your cancellable food take.”

we're cancelling each other over food takes today. post your cancellable food take. — Michael Realman (@trichesfaucons) April 5, 2022

The tweet, which was posted yesterday morning, has since garnered over 2k retweets, 81k quote tweets, and 47k likes. By now most of the takes worth reading are in, and it seems like a lot of people weighed in, including our own Vince Mancini.

El Pollo Loco is the best fast casual in America https://t.co/uMrDffdwyP — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) April 5, 2022

Sure, we’re totally biased here but you know what? This isn’t such a bad take. Sure, I absolutely hated El Pollo Loco’s awful attempt at quesabirria but we’ve given El Pollo Loco the top spot in our fast food tacos ranking, so this one gets a strong cosign from me!

Check out some of the best Twitter takes below. Some are good enough to stand on their own while others are downright ridiculous. A lot of these tweets we will let stand on their own, whether we agree or disagree, but on some occasions, the take was so jaw-dropping that we couldn’t hold our tongue and had to respond.

It’s a take of a take! We’re truly living in some sort of social media hell.

Crab > Lobster — Alex Winter (@Winter) April 5, 2022

Vanilla Greek yogurt mixed with granola tastes better than ice cream — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 5, 2022

Adding a tomato to a sandwich or salad makes it INSTANTLY inedible. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) April 6, 2022

Pasta isn't that good — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 5, 2022

Olive oil? Fantastic. Olives? Garbage. — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) April 5, 2022

Brussel sprouts are the Devin Nunes of vegetables.https://t.co/jZTrvY0eRD pic.twitter.com/ZHuaDrkl7K — ɹ uɐp 🧀💉🇺🇦 (@dannotdaniel) April 5, 2022

Brussel Sprouts are objectively great, did Nunes tweet this himself? It wouldn’t be the weirdest thing he’s done on Twitter.

Truffle oil does not make anything better. https://t.co/tiUExmltPo — F. Quick (@quick13) April 5, 2022

They certainly don’t make everything butter, but anything? Truffle oil on pasta? Come on!

don’t hate until you try it . pic.twitter.com/dxuzbpzIo4 — Loopify 🧙‍♂️ (@Loopifyyy) April 6, 2022

Are we allowed to show this on the internet? What am I looking at here?

I don't believe that anyone loves bread. It's a nothing food that only serves as a way to hold good foods — Robbie 🌮🦝 (@Robbiepierce) April 5, 2022

Robbie we applaud you for this very brave (very wrong) stance.

If coffee didn’t have caffeine, no one would drink it. It’s like watered down motor oil. That’s why people put 20 other things in it at Starbucks. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) April 5, 2022

Great coffee can be surprisingly nuanced and naturally sweet, so we can’t agree with this take.

Ketchup is mostly a condiment made for children and is easily the worst of all tomato-based sauces. — Matt M. (@mosconml) April 5, 2022

Hard co-sign.

watch me get cancelled when i say that baked beans are fucking amazing especially on toast pic.twitter.com/MXLGMp8qkp — Lucy 💛 (@lucymuirr) April 5, 2022

Edible, sure, ‘fucking amazing?’ Not a chance.

Mixing candy corn into peanuts is like delicious sweet & salty crack to me and I am not ashamed. pic.twitter.com/rjI614WVNv — Matt Richardson (@greenkayak73) April 5, 2022

We’ll try it but we can’t imagine candy corn adding anything but a gelatinous texture that gets stuck in your teeth.

Baked Mac n cheese is disgusting. I'd rather have the stuff out of the box any day of the week — freezelle (@mfreezelle) April 5, 2022

Hmm.

cheese is dumb and there's a reason most cultures never developed it — Kevin Hovdestad (@lackofrealism) April 5, 2022

Probably the craziest take so far.

Pie specifically fruit pies are an atrocity, fruit should not be warm OR DRIED I rest my case🙂 pic.twitter.com/a6HRjLeykF — ⁿBri~StreamIJustWannaKnow💔🥲 (@bribricutie3_) April 5, 2022

Respect.

No to avocado. On toast, in a smoothie, in a dip, on a burger, alone. Just no. pic.twitter.com/1WpIfZpgqr — Like a good neighbor, stay over there. (@Brklynrox) April 5, 2022

An avocado presumably hurt this person.

Fried chicken is horrible food — Adrián Cadena (@adriancm93) April 5, 2022

Just wow.