PBR Has Apologized For A Tweet Encouraging People To ‘Try Eating Ass’ And Is ‘Handling The Matter Internally’

If you spent any time browsing Twitter over the holiday weekend, you no doubt came across the now-viral tweet from Pabst Blue Ribbon’s official Twitter account that read “Not drinking this January? Try eating ass!” At this point, official brand accounts wildin’ out on the timeline is nothing new, it’s been done to death, but it still took us by surprise to see a brand get so direct and raunchy. (Though congrats on being sex-positive!)

Many of the replies to that original tweet concerned whether or not the person (or people) behind the tweet would get fired, no word on that yet (but I mean, come on), but PBR has since deleted the now legendary tweet as well as others posted around the same time.

In an emailed statement shared with Ad Age, Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Vice President of marketing wrote, “We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets… the tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates… In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our Associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.”

While the ass-eating tweet was the one to go viral, the brand was already facing some criticism for their ill-conceived “Wet January” ad campaign, which, according to Forbes, many on the internet saw as insensitive to people struggling to cut back on alcohol consumption this month.

The whole situation is a head-scratcher. How did this ad campaign get this far in the first place? Was the ass-eating tweet planned and then re-positioned as an error or disgruntled employee when folks didn’t respond well? Was it all another attempt to grab the right kind of “cool corporation” energy that simply failed?

Pabst’s most recent tweet simply reads “beer,” which is much more on brand, if similarly cryptic. What will this saga bring next? A collab with Hardee’s famed “b-holes” for an ass-based pairing menu?

Buckle up, 2022 is already proving to be more chaotic than 2021 and we’re only a few days in.

