They say travel is about the journey, not the destination. And while I agree with the sentiment on many levels, sometimes I visit a destination that is, truly – a destination. A place that is exactly the way you envisioned it to be. Except better. I've traveled nearly everywhere in the United States over the past several years, and am always looking for these sorts of gems. Where expectations are only exceeded by reality and I'm drawn into what feels like a different world. I honestly didn't expect to find that in Fort Worth, Texas. But between the culture, food, art, and of course cowboy culture – it feels both completely unique and like something I sort of know via pop culture osmosis. This isn't your average urban area that could be transplanted anywhere in the United States. It has a vibe all its own and I was happy to spend a long weekend exploring it.

PART I — Where to Eat The first thing my Uber driver asked me when he picked me up at DFW was if I knew which barbecue restaurants to visit. Known as “cowtown,” Fort Worth is known for its beef and I was ready to forgo any previous dietary restrictions to try some for myself. He recommended Heim Barbecue, retelling the story of founders Travis and Emma Heim, who have grown from barbecuing for pop-up dinners (aptly named MEATclubs) around Texas to now operating three – very busy – locations in Fort Worth and Dallas. My driver told stories of lines out of the door, so I decided to stop by for a (hopefully calmer) mid-afternoon snack. I visited the original location on Magnolia Ave.. While I was tempted by the famous bacon burnt ends, I decided on a simple and classic brisket sandwich (with a margarita, of course). It was impressive – and not only because I hadn’t eaten brisket in several years. The brisket was cooked to perfection, literally melting in my mouth. I found myself taking the smallest bites possible in order to prolong the experience (and to take advantage of the $5 margarita special). Days later, I am still dreaming of that sandwich. Another Texas chain – in spirit and actuality – is The Biscuit Bar, which is exactly what it sounds like. In just four years The Biscuit Bar has expanded to five locations around Texas, and I was happy to visit the Fort Worth Stockyards location for a mimosa and a hot honey chicken biscuit. The hot honey paired with southern fried chicken and a perfectly fluffy biscuit will go down as one of my all-time favorite breakfasts. If you can’t get enough biscuits – *raises hand* – then look no further than Hot Box Biscuit Club in Near Southside Fort Worth. Another brick-and-mortar restaurant started by passionate biscuit lovers through pop-up dinners, Hot Box Biscuit Club is a Fort Worth brunch staple. From pimento cheese hush puppies, cheesy butter grits, and of course, more biscuit sandwiches and combinations than you can imagine – it is a great stop while exploring Main St, in Near Southside. Downtown Fort Worth has more than 75 dining options, but true to form, I focused on tracking down a rooftop bar and found one at Reata. Reata labels themselves as authentic Texan and after my short time visiting I would have to agree. With locations in Alpine and Fort Worth it is a staple — and not just for the views. The rooftop is the perfect place to enjoy a ranch water, brisket, or a chicken fried steak — along with a great view of the sunset over the Fort Worth skyline. For something slightly more upscale, I loved dinner at 97 West Kitchen & Bar, located in the heart of the Stockyards District at Hotel Drover. Serving elevated Texas staples, the restaurant has a classic cowboy feel with an upscale bent. The cast iron seared redfish was impeccably cooked with a crispy outer layer that I would eat on its own. Atop a bed of white bean ragout, Texas olive oil, and an arugula salad with a creole vinaigrette — I had to stop myself from licking the plate clean.

After a long day in the Texas sunshine, I had to make a stop at Melt Ice Cream, a locally owned Fort Worth hot spot. I tried a scoop of the Cookie Crush off the oft-changing menu and it was soft and creamy with just the right amount of cookie. I loved the bright colors and happy vibe in the store and that Melt donates a portion of all proceeds to charity. PART II — Where to Drink There is a certain buzz in the air in Fort Worth – not just from the alcohol. But there is plenty from that, too. From western bars to distilleries, wineries, and hip lounges, there is a place for anyone to wet their whistle in Fort Worth. For a drink with a view, make the short trek out to Whiskey Ranch, Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.’s massive ranch on the site of a former golf course. I was lucky to be invited to a Luck Street Session private event while I was in town and was charmed by the music, food, atmosphere, and drinks. Visit The Tavern at Whiskey Ranch for a classic TX Cocktail – the TX Whiskey Ranch Water was my favorite – and meander through the courtyard for beautiful views of downtown Fort Worth. For happy hour or late-night chill vibes, The Lobby Bar at Hotel Dryce is the place to be. The bartenders are friendly, the drinks are strong, and the crowd is a great mix of hotel guests and locals from the creative space. I loved being able to sip my wine on the stylish patio with great music and an on-site food truck for any late-night snacks. I always seek out wineries when I travel, (purely for research purposes only, of course) and was excited to find that there are several great options easily accessible in Fort Worth. I started my urban wine tour with a tasting at Rancho Loma Vineyards in the eclectic Near Southside district of Fort Worth. I sipped on the special selection of rose and white flight in the urban western-styled tasting room, surprised by the nuance and flavor of my first foray into Texas wine. It wouldn’t be the last. Cowtown Winery is a tasting room in the hip Mule Alley in Fort Worth Stockyards district. I went in for a tasting one afternoon and then back for a bottle later that night. They offer drinks beyond just wine (which is perfect, as open containers are legal on the streets of the stockyards) along with light snacks. They even offer phone chargers for the weary traveler passing through. Located on the trendy Magnolia Ave., The Magnolia Wine Bar is an unpretentious but elevated spot to enjoy a glass of wine and some small bites. The wine list is extensive, and the location can’t be beaten. I settled on a French rose one afternoon after walking for several hours around town. It was the perfect mid-afternoon respite.