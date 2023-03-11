South By Southwest — SXSW for the cool kids — kicks off today, March 10th, in Austin, Texas. The fest is an all-encompassing, city-wide melee of tech, film, music, education, and culture spread over nine days. There are screenings, parties, talks, and musical events with tons of art, style, and vibes squeezed in between them all. This year, Uproxx is going to be in ATX with some fresh fits and a live taping of Fresh Pair, starring hip-hop legend Just Blaze and sneaker-customizer-to-the-stars Katty Customs, who will be co-hosting a brand-new episode featuring rap icon (and Texas roaylty) — Bun B.

After the March 16th taping, we’ll be throwing a party after the live episode of Fresh Pair at Native Hostel in tandem with Mezcal Los Siete Misterios. Keeping with the custom theme of the show, the brand will offer wildly inventive (free!) mezcal cocktails and special expression pours. There will be a DJ, merch, and a whole lot of fun to be had.

The event will kick off on the 16th at 12:30 pm at Native Hostel, right in the middle of all the SXSW action, and continue with the cocktail hour at 2pm (both local time). Fans of Uproxx, Mezcal Los Siete Misterios, Bun B, and Fresh Pair can attend for free! See you there and make sure to wear your best fit!\