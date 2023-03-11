Fresh Pair
Uproxx
Life

Join Uproxx In Austin For A Live Episode Of ‘Fresh Pair,’ Featuring Bun B

South By Southwest — SXSW for the cool kids — kicks off today, March 10th, in Austin, Texas. The fest is an all-encompassing, city-wide melee of tech, film, music, education, and culture spread over nine days. There are screenings, parties, talks, and musical events with tons of art, style, and vibes squeezed in between them all. This year, Uproxx is going to be in ATX with some fresh fits and a live taping of Fresh Pair, starring hip-hop legend Just Blaze and sneaker-customizer-to-the-stars Katty Customs, who will be co-hosting a brand-new episode featuring rap icon (and Texas roaylty) — Bun B.

After the March 16th taping, we’ll be throwing a party after the live episode of Fresh Pair at Native Hostel in tandem with Mezcal Los Siete Misterios. Keeping with the custom theme of the show, the brand will offer wildly inventive (free!) mezcal cocktails and special expression pours. There will be a DJ, merch, and a whole lot of fun to be had.

The event will kick off on the 16th at 12:30 pm at Native Hostel, right in the middle of all the SXSW action, and continue with the cocktail hour at 2pm (both local time). Fans of Uproxx, Mezcal Los Siete Misterios, Bun B, and Fresh Pair can attend for free! See you there and make sure to wear your best fit!\

fresh pair flyers
UPROXX
Travel Guides
A 20-Something’s Advice For Your First Trip To Paris — The Touristy Stuff And The Underground
by: Uproxx authors
These Photos Of ‘Day Zero, Tulum’ Make A Festival In Mexico Look Way Better Than Whatever The Hell You’re Doing Right Now
by: Uproxx authors
Here’s Exactly How To Get A Reservation For Yosemite’s Firefall In 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Hotels We Love: El Ganzo is a Burning Man-Style Art Oasis That Will Light Your Soul on Fire
by: Uproxx authors
Our Travel Writers Call Out Their Favorite Manhattan Hotels
by: Uproxx authors
How Festivals And Hotels Are Collaborating To Throw Better Parties
by: Uproxx authors
×