The Glenlivet is one of the best-selling scotch distilleries in the world, but apparently crafting popular single malts wasn’t enough for them. As per Newsweek, the company’s top brass went and thought outside the box by launching a “capsule collection,” a line of edible booze that encases 23ml of their beloved whisky inside a seaweed wrap.

No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We're redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection #noglassrequired pic.twitter.com/F4MGErsfZM — The Glenlivet (@TheGlenlivet) October 2, 2019

“Enjoy them by simply popping them in your mouth for an instant burst of flavor—no need for a glass, ice or cocktail stirrer!,” the company proudly wrote on their official Twitter feed. It’s a legitimate first for hooch, allowing customers to, among other things, get soused anywhere, on the DL, undetected by strangers who may not approve of public drunkenness.

And yet social media was by and large left confused and perhaps alarmed by this game-changing invention.

What – and I fear that it’s quite likely that, even with the very best intentions, it will simply not be possible for me to stress this to any degree we might consider to be enough – the fu https://t.co/0K9eEQ9b0c — Patrick Stokes (@patstokes) October 5, 2019

I don’t understand. It’s not April Fools but this still exists. Did someone hit publish early? https://t.co/77LXb7MhMI — wolfewylie (@wolfewylie) October 5, 2019

Surely this is a sick joke. Glenlivet is not a tide pod. This is an abomination. What is going on. Somebody do something @NicolaSturgeon https://t.co/qebyDjufrI — 👻 Ghoulia Macfarlane 🎃 (@juliamacfarlane) October 5, 2019

When I was a kid they said that in the future we’d be eating entire three-course meals in capsule form. Given the way the future has turned out, it’s fitting that they skipped the meals and went straight to whiskey. https://t.co/5m4hnjTFsk — Rob SheriDAMNED 💀🔥 (@rob_sheridan) October 5, 2019

Others were simply not having it, pointing out that part of the delight of scotch — moreso than, say, gin or even its cousin, bourbon — comes from the aroma one gets from pouring it into a glass.

Whisky capsules. Don't understand this – as a Scottish person who drinks whisky. Has the need for a glass (a fairly standard and widely available device) really been a substantial barrier to the enjoyment of whisky? https://t.co/TbChGc4wrf — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) October 5, 2019

At last! An end to the tiresome drudge of holding a glass of a fine single malt, warming it in your hand, watching the light play on its deep amber and mahogany depths, enjoying the warm winter aroma rise up as you swirl it in your hand, savouring the taste on your lips. No more! https://t.co/nu59ap1FGj — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) October 5, 2019

YES! I love whisky, but have always wished it had a plump and chewy TEXTURE, you know? I want the sensation of biting into a swollen lymph node when I drink scotch, thank you for seeing me Glenlivet https://t.co/dfQXtaoF7L — Sarah Guzzardo (@MsSarahGuzzardo) October 5, 2019

Everybody's freaking out over whiskey tide pods. I'm just upset it's Glenlivet. — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) October 5, 2019

These capsule are VERY BAD for the image of scotch. In particular, you are cheapening Glenlivet. Scotch is meant to be sipped, it’s complex flavors enjoyed in micro sips. As soon as you treat it like tequila or cheap hooch, your brand is dead. END THIS CAMPAIGN NOW! — John (@DrJohnDLove) October 5, 2019

Many were reminded of tide pods, the infamous fad from yesteryear, in which young people kept eating capsules filled not with scotch but with laundry detergent, thus nearly dooming our species to an earlier-than-expected demise.

An entire generation were told not to eat tide pods and you just set them all back https://t.co/eWzGasaQcl — Spooky Goth Energy (@praxxxxxis) October 5, 2019

you know gen z is getting older when they’re selling alcoholic tide pods https://t.co/rJ0RBMRDYu — jabookie (@jaboukie) October 5, 2019

I’m so stoked to finally try Tide Pods. https://t.co/u81hauFLRn — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) October 5, 2019

THEY PUT THE DING-DANG BOOZE IN THE TIDE PODS https://t.co/A2rihizY6E — Seth 🌹 (@mfpseth) October 5, 2019

And yet others did approve of The Glenlivet’s booze lozenges.

Edible cocktail capsules. Holding aside all the jokes, this is fascinating – the sustainable bio-degradable 'packaging' of the capsule itself – & the fact that they're marketing cocktails rather than whisky. We can now drink in space, folks! I approve! https://t.co/fNX7u7Padq — Sidra Vitale (@sidravitale) October 5, 2019

not gonna lie I want to put it in my mouth pic.twitter.com/K69D47qAll — autumn witch of the north (@BitchWithA_W) October 5, 2019