A Full-Fledged Good Burger Is Opening Up In Los Angeles This Summer

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger can I take your — wait, how many of you are actually getting this reference?

Let’s recap just a bit. Long before SNL‘s Kenan Thompson was a beloved sketch comic on TV he was, well, a beloved sketch comic on TV. The show? Nickelodeon’s All That. One of the more memorable skits in the show’s run was “Good Burger,” where Kenan and his on-screen partner Kel Mitchell played workers in a fictional fast food restaurant. It sort of became a thing and led to another show Kenan and Kel.

Now that once-fictional fast food restaurant is becoming an actual pop-up serving real food in Los Angeles. The Good Burger restaurant is being created by the same team behind the Saved By The Bell-themed diner and popup museum, Saved by the Max, and is meant to commemorate this month’s return of All That. (The new All That is produced by the Good Burger team themselves, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, which is absolutely heartwarming to anyone who grew up watching the show.)

Guests of the Good Burger restaurant will be treated to Good Burgers, Good Chunks and Good Shakes. Execution on all three should be pretty interesting in that the skits were never about making the food seem appetizing. The restaurant team clearly has their work cut out.