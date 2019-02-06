Uproxx

There’s this view about relationships, that once you find “the one,” it’s easy. You just get each other, right? You finish each other’s sentences, laugh while falling into piles of leaves, and always show up at the airport to give a speech, right before she boards her flight.

“You complete me. You make me want to be a better man. Did my heart love till now? Forswear it, sight! For I ne’er saw true beauty till this night! As you wish.”*

*You only get one shot at this — stick to the classics.

The point is, we often have this idea that soulmates are always perfectly in-sync. When the truth is, you’re learning in a relationship — figuring out preferences, hearing dreams, exploring what turns one another on. In fact, if you’re not constantly uncovering a little more about your partner every day, you might be doing it wrong.

Of course, the flip side is that sometimes there are missteps. Like a gift or a date you were sure they were going to love that fell painfully flat. Maybe you made reservations at a hot, new seafood restaurant and then found out she doesn’t really like fish. Or you got her something she already had in her closet. Or the classic, “I booked a romantic horseback ride on the beach!” only for her to scream, “How did you not know I have a lifelong fear of horses! And I’m allergic!”

We’ve all been there. But even if last Valentine’s Day was so disastrous that your palms are sweaty just thinking about another go, take a deep breath. Stop worrying. You’ve got this. We’re here to tell you how to come back from any “bad gift” in 2018 to create a Valentine’s Day 2019 so spectacular that she’ll never bring up last year again. This is our guide to making up for any and every past Valentine’s fail.

The Fail: You picked an experience more for you than for her.

The situation: You’ve always wanted to go skydiving and you thought, that’ll be cool! But unfortunately, she’s afraid of heights. Ooof. Now you’re asking her to do something she doesn’t like, while also making it clear that you had yourself in mind rather than what’s on her bucket list.

Have no fear though, here’s the fix:

This year, show her you’ve been listening, and also, that you’re committed to helping her check off her dream bucket list items. Start asking her subtly about the experiences she has always longed for. A restaurant she’s never tried, a vacation spot she’s always wanted to visit, or a crazy thing she’s always wanted to experience. Then, in her Valentine’s Day card, put the list you’ve made of all the things you’re going to make happen for her this year.

The more specific the better. Like "Patagonia Adventure — September 2019." With it, give her a Fun In Love Bracelet gift set from PANDORA Jewelry. Fill the bracelet up with charms this year that represent each of her bucket list items, completed.