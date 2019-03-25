Live In Color With These Photos From Holi 2019

Getty Image

Holi — a Hindu holiday celebrating good conquering over evil — and best known for its wild displays of colorful chalk and pigment, came and went last week. From the looks of it, the celebration remains one of the most dazzling sights one could ever hope to see. The fest has a reputation for being one of inclusion, where the rich and poor rub shoulders, and locals and visitors alike file into the streets to turn entire cities into a playground of colorful dust.

Celebrated on the last full moon of the lunar month, this year’s Holi festival began on March 20th and ended on March 21st and was the perfect way to usher in the spring for anyone lucky enough to participate in the festival. Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible to look at pictures from Holi and not become extremely jealous. Like, we’re not even sure “FOMO” cuts it — we are straight up angry from missing out. Welcome to that AFMO life baby!

We rounded up all the best Holi Festival 2019 photos on Instagram to help you welcome the springtime in vivid color and conquer over evil from the comfort of your office chair. But consider yourself warned, once you catch a glimpse of the celebrations you’ll be moving things around in your life around to go celebrate Holi 2020. See you there!