We’re halfway through January — have you done anything cool yet? For those of you who took advantage of our ultimate NYE party guide… are you recovered yet? Perhaps you were entranced at San Diego’s PROPER NYE by the sounds of Chris Lake, TESTPILOT, ZHU, Diplo, and Claptone. Or maybe you found yourself staying up all night at the longest-running and biggest NYE celebration in Texas, Lights All Night.

Among the world’s most epic NYE parties and festivals was Hotel El Ganzo and Crania’s hosted El Ganzo NYE. Attendees found themselves nestled in an intimate setting in San José del Cabo, Mexico where for four days danced to DJ sets, held beachfront soirees, and reveled at ultra-hedonistic parties. Diplo, The Human Experience, Catching Flies, Dixon, Deer Jade, and more conjured the sounds of the scene on MAXA’s iconic art car while wellness activities. Art installations and unique culinary experiences were hosted for exploratory fans. In short, it was — one hell of a time.

Scroll down to revisit this ethereal paradise to warm your spirits during the peak of winter’s cold spell. But know this in advance — El Ganzo’s NYE is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after parties of the year. So you might want to start planning soon!