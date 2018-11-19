We eat a lot of turkey in America. Each of us eats around 16.5 pounds of turkey every year equating to over 5.5 billion pounds nationwide. The lion’s share of that turkey is eaten every day on turkey sandwiches and the rest is downed this week, during Thanksgiving when we eat close to two of those 16 pounds over the coming days. That’s a lot of turkey.
With the prime turkey buying season upon us, we figured it’s time to throw down some hard and fast rules for purchasing the center of Thursday’s big meal. Let’s face it, the best meals come from the best products. There are a few nuances here and there that make a huge difference even to the most basic recipes and having a great main ingredient is the biggest one. This isn’t about the overall, it’s about the details that are often overlooked and can make or break your meal.
Air-chilled, heritage bird, pre-brined, free range: These are the four phrases you want to be aware of. Let’s dive in.
Air-chilled
View this post on Instagram
We’re officially sold out of fresh Thanksgiving #turkeys (but do have a waiting list in case of cancellations!) Please call the farm at 603-539-7838 and leave a message if you’d like to be added. 🦃 #freshisbest #eatlocal #freshturkey #thanksgiving #wolfeboro #nhgrown #supportlocalfarms
This means the bird wasn’t put into an ice water bath to cool it down as quickly as possible after slaughter. The USDA allows all poultry to contain 15 percent of that water as part of its weight to accommodate this process. You’re basically throwing 15 cents on the dollar away on bloody, chlorine infused slaughterhouse water when you don’t buy air-chilled poultry, and that’s just bad accounting.
There’s also a much higher chance of cross-contamination in those cooling baths that can lead to foodborne illnesses if the turkey isn’t handled correctly on your end in the kitchen. This is not a great situation.
Air-chilled means the bird never touches that water. Instead, the freshly slaughtered birds are run through a cooling room that does the same thing to the carcass without it ever getting bogged down with dirty water or touching any other turkey. It’s safer, cleaner, and doesn’t add chlorine water to your Thanksgiving turkey. Overall, air-chilled is the only way to go here.
If you’re not spatchcocking your bird, you have questions to answer. But not to me, I’m busy spatchcocking.
Bah. High heat. Flip it back and forth a few times, then finish breast up. Get all the benefits of spatchcocking along with something that actually still looks like a turkey.
Spatchcocking is a great way to go.
Don’t bother with a wet brine. Just season your bird the night before and let it air dry in the fridge. No need to worry about submerging the turkey and then patting it dry.
Very true.
I’ve done a couple yogurt marinades recently and they really make the bird shine and you just have to put it in a bag, which takes a less amount of space.
Not gonna deny the dry rub though.
Spatchcocking takes so much time out of cooking and you’re really not missing much with the spine gone.
I’ve gone a step further and cooked the breast separate from the thighs/legs. You can still put it back together for a good picture, though.
I found a local who will let me meet my meat before slaughter. I’ll have to take them up on it next year, but I’m thinking this is the way to go. I’ve met too many people that work at the turkey plants to really trust anything that comes out of them. I do have to agree that air cooled is the way to go – pool water turkey is so gross.
@Tronner how’d it go this year?