Jack Daniel’s has had a phenomenal run over the past few years. The team down in Lynchburg, Tennessee, continues to drop new and innovative releases one after another. Part of that innovation came last year with the new “Bonded” line starring a Triple Mash and Tennessee Whiskey drop that shook up the American whiskey world. Both whiskeys were damn fine expressions.

The best part? Those whiskeys were inexpensive and widely available.

Well, Jack Daniel’s has done it again — this time with a Bonded Tennessee Rye. Jack Daniel’s just released a Bonded Rye whiskey that’ll be on every shelf around the country and only cost you about $30-$40 (depending on your state’s taxes).

The best part? It’s a pretty goddamn good rye whiskey for $30-$40. Oh, and you’ll actually be able to find it, stock it on your bar, and enjoy it whenever you want. I feel like I need to drive this point home — This isn’t some allocated bottle of $40 whiskey that you’ll have to spend $500 on. This is the good stuff that you can go out and get right now.

All of that aside, I’ve actually tried this whiskey quite a few times over the last couple of months in varying environments (concerts, closed tastings, at home on a lazy Sunday, etc.). I’ve gotten a pretty good handle on this rye whiskey in all of its forms and I’m a fan. Let’s dive into what’s actually in the bottle.

Also Read: The Top Five Rye Whiskey Posts from the Last Six Months on UPROXX