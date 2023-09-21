Jack Daniel’s has had a phenomenal run over the past few years. The team down in Lynchburg, Tennessee, continues to drop new and innovative releases one after another. Part of that innovation came last year with the new “Bonded” line starring a Triple Mash and Tennessee Whiskey drop that shook up the American whiskey world. Both whiskeys were damn fine expressions.
The best part? Those whiskeys were inexpensive and widely available.
Well, Jack Daniel’s has done it again — this time with a Bonded Tennessee Rye. Jack Daniel’s just released a Bonded Rye whiskey that’ll be on every shelf around the country and only cost you about $30-$40 (depending on your state’s taxes).
The best part? It’s a pretty goddamn good rye whiskey for $30-$40. Oh, and you’ll actually be able to find it, stock it on your bar, and enjoy it whenever you want. I feel like I need to drive this point home — This isn’t some allocated bottle of $40 whiskey that you’ll have to spend $500 on. This is the good stuff that you can go out and get right now.
All of that aside, I’ve actually tried this whiskey quite a few times over the last couple of months in varying environments (concerts, closed tastings, at home on a lazy Sunday, etc.). I’ve gotten a pretty good handle on this rye whiskey in all of its forms and I’m a fan. Let’s dive into what’s actually in the bottle.
Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Tennessee Rye Whiskey
ABV: 50%
Average Price: $33
The Whiskey:
The base of this new Bonded whiskey is Jack’s signature rye whiskey with a mash bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley fermented with their own yeast and lactobacillus. The juice is then twice distilled via column stills and then slowly filtered through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal. That filtered whiskey then rests in a barrel for four long years before batching, proofing, and bottling.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: Ripe peaches, bananas, and Granny Smith apples lead on the nose with a light sense of molasses winter ginger cakes, a touch of cinnamon bark, and light hints of dry sweetgrass that’s just smoldering.
Palate: The taste really leans into the toffee with a good dose of banana creaminess before veering toward roasting herbs and more sweetgrass braided with cedar bark, pipe tobacco, and smudging sage.
Finish: The end warms up just enough with banana bread cut with dried ancho chili layered into light dark chocolate tobacco leaves and more of that sweetgrass.
Bottom Line:
This is a great mixing whiskey. Make cocktails with it all day long. I do like it over some rocks for an “I don’t have to think about this” pour too.
All of that said, this is fruity rye — in Tennessee fashion. If you’re looking for a spice bomb or grassy herbal greeny, this isn’t it. Those elements are in this whiskey for sure, but they’re not the star of the show.
Ranking:
85/100 — This feels like it was built to mix cocktails and highballs. It’s humble yet tasty — a solid “B.”
Where To Buy:
Everywhere liquor is sold.