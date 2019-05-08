A Visual Tour Of 2019’s James Beard Award-Winning Restaurants

Instagram/Uproxx

The James Beard Award “Best Chef” and “Best Restaurant” winners have finally been announced. Each year, the Beard Foundation celebrates creative culinary minds who blow diners away with flavor, presentation, and hospitality. We’ve been watching the restaurant finalists with a close eye and today we’re going to lead you on a tour of 2019’s winners.

If you’re keen to eat at one of these lauded restaurants, make your rezzies now. These spots are about to see a massive influx of customers. For the moment, we can all dream together about this delicious food.

Outstanding Chef — Ashley Christensen

Ashley Christensen has been recognized as 2019s most outstanding chef! It is her second James Beard award. Chef Ashley is the head chef and owner of Poole’s Diner

When the original Poole’s Diner in Raleigh, North Carolina closed its doors, the prospect of the 1940s Raleigh eatery being forgotten and replaced by a swanky new restaurant seemed a sure thing — until Chef Ashley Christensen. Chef Ashley took Poole’s name and updated the decor, ensuring that the heritage of Poole’s — one of Raleigh’s first restaurants — would remain a part of North Carolina history.

But Christensen’s Poole’s isn’t just a restoration. Instead, she’s transformed it into a restaurant with some much-needed updates like a full bar, red leather banquettes, and a fluctuating seasonal menu.