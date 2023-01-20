TikTok has made us do all kinds of weird stuff. From hunting cheaters to getting sh*t faced on port wine to eating questionable pink sauces, but we’ve yet to cover the app doing some genuine, heart-warming good. That all changes today thanks to MMA-fighter turned online food critic Keith Lee, whose most recent TikTok helped to make $30k for a struggling food truck operator in just 24 hours.

Yesterday Keith Lee, aka the best food reviewer on TikTok, posted a new review in his typical dead-pan style about a $450 dollar burger and fries meal he experienced after happening upon a lonely food truck parked on an empty road in Las Vegas that he discovered after a 10-mile bike ride.

@keith_lee125 He isn’t on yelp so I tagged him on my IG 💕 Southern Taste Seafood taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound – Keith Lee

The food truck in question, Southern Taste Seafood, is run by a solitary worker named Gary who was happy to oblige Lee’s shellfish allergy, despite being a truck that specializes in shellfish, so long as he returned the next day.

“He told me he’s just trying to survive right now, it’s very slow he’s lucky if he gets five to ten people in,” explained Lee.

When Lee arrived the next day Gary served him up a burger and fries made with fresh oil and clean utensils, as promised. Gary offered up the meal on the house, but Lee donated $450 straight to his cash app instead, an act Gary was sure was a mistake and tried to return several times. All of that would’ve been heartwarming enough, but hold up the story gets better.

Lee gave the fries an 8.9 out of 10 and the burger, which he called “juicy, delicious, cheesy, immaculate” a 9.5 out of 10.

A mere 24 hours after the initial video, Lee returned to Southern Taste Seafood to find Gary, now with the help of his son, setting up shop and sharing a story of how he received 30K in cash-app donations after Lee’s review. Southern Taste Seafood now has a burgeoning social media presence, and Gary is paying off credit card bills and all debts thanks to the donations of Lee’s followers — a huge boost for a local entrepreneur.

It’s pretty much the most heartwarming food story we’re going to get all year. Subscribe to Southern Taste Seafood and visit the now internet-famous food truck if you find yourself in the Vegas area. And if you aren’t following Keith Lee yet, remedy that ASAP, because when his food takes aren’t heartwarming and pure, they’re still hilarious and a lot of fun to watch.