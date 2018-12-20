Your Guide To Navigating The Last Minute Shopping Apocalypse

12.20.18 56 mins ago

Uproxx

Look, we’re going to tell it you straight, the team of hunky astronauts we sent up in a rocket to stop Christmas from coming has failed. And now we’re at T-minus 5 days. Doomed to drink eggnog and gather ’round the tree to sing carols. Which means — we’re at critical mass for present shopping. No turning back, it’s just time to just brace yourself, accept your fate, and get those gifts.

THERE’S NO STOPPING THIS TRAIN. AND NO ANTI-CHRISTMAS BUNKER WILL SAVE YOU NOW.

Stop crying! There’s no time for that! (Throws water in your face). Get it together, man. You can do this, even though you waited so ridiculously long to get your partner a present. We can salvage something from the ruins of her dream holiday and still make her Christmas perfect. All is not doomed. Not if we can help it.

This is your guide to navigating every last-minute present shopping apocalypse scenario.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gift Guides For Her#Gift Guides 2018
TAGSgift guides 2018Gift Guides For Herlast minute shopping

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP