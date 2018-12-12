Gifts That Will Remind Your Significant Other Of Your Best Adventures

Uproxx

As we approach the end of the year, many of us get reflective thinking about the adventures and travels we’ve had. Looking back on weekends spent relaxing in a cabin in the woods or backpacking through southeast Asia or basking on a beach in Hawaii, the winter doldrums can hit hard. Because being back home for the holidays — waking up to a car covered in frost, going to work meetings, sitting inside and watching Netflix — makes those days where the sun was beating down on your face and the night felt endless, feel very far away.

That stuck feeling can wear on both you and your relationship. But before you start snapping at each other and funneling all your travel money into a 401k, convinced that life is behind you, AND YOU MIGHT AS WELL BREAK UP BECAUSE HOW DID YOU BECOME YOUR PARENTS??, you might want to take a breath and remember, you’ve had amazing adventures all year. And there are more are to come.

Which is why we highly recommend you give the lady in your life a present or two that will serve as a reminder of your favorite explorations. These gifts will put a smile on her face and bring you both back to your favorite days on the road.

A food or drink item from one of her favorite trips.

The smells and tastes of a trip often linger in a way that causes just a whiff of a spice to bring you right back to where you were when you last smelled it last — all the happy feelings you had bubbling at the surface. So why not get her a gift that will reawaken those traveling senses. Like coffee that reminds her of early mornings in Costa Rica, or Big Sky beer from Montana that will remind her of a week camping under the stars, or a bottle of Prosecco from a winery your toured in Northeastern Italy. Pick a food or drink that’s from (or reminiscent of) one of your favorite adventures together and then eat it together, talking about all those charming, funny details you’ve forgotten.