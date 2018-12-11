How To Make Practical Gifts Feel Tailored To The Woman In Your Life

Unsplash

The minute you hear ‘practical present’ your brain probably has the tendency to drift to dark places. “Santa brought you socks again this year” places. But gifts that are sometimes legit useful can often be the best to give your partner. These are the gifts that make her life better or easier, and truly show that you care about her well-being. Not a bad recipe, that.

Of course, there’s always the danger that practical gifts will feel boring. If you get her a new mattress and it feels more like “your bed is old and gross so I bought you this,” and less like “imagine the sex we’ll have on it!” then you’re sure to struggle. You just have to present your functional present it in a way that still feels romantic and exciting.

It’s all about packaging. And presentation.

Here are some awesome-yet-practical gifts that should never feel boring if you give them the right way!

The gift: New sheets

Why it’s a great gift:

Many of us don’t prioritize our sleep comfort — relying on scratchy sheets or a crappy mattress just to save a buck. But then the quality of our whole day is affected by poor sleep, it’s why we can’t concentrate on work or have a sore neck or keep getting headaches. Better sheets will up her sleeping game immensely and thus, make her life better. It’s a thoughtful present that will improve so many things (and bonus that if you stay over a lot — it’s pretty nice for you too).

How to make it feel fun:

Think about a trip where you both couldn’t get enough of a hotel bed and tell her, “I wanted you to feel as good every morning as we did when we woke up in that soft bed in Madrid (or insert your location here. Please don’t say Madrid if you’ve never been to Madrid).” You can also pair the sheets with cute lingerie or a nice robe and slippers. It’s a romantic and practical comfort gift all wrapped in one (Christmas) package.

Buy it: Try Brooklinen’s 480 thread count sheets starting at $109.