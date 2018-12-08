Go Big By Giving Your Lady One Of These Experiential Christmas Gifts

.



Unsplash

Christmas gifts when you’re a couple can be tricky, especially if you share finances. It can feel a little like, “If I wanted to go buy a sweater with our money, I would have just bought a sweater.” In order to make things special, you have to up your game. It takes serious thought to find a gift that sparks genuine surprise and joy.

That’s why we love giving the gift of travel and adventure. There’s no price tag you can put on making memories together, and experiential gifts will almost always spice things up, shake your routine, and remind you to slow down to enjoy one another.

An experiential present is one of the best ways to say, “I’m invested in this and ready to make some lasting memories”, or at the very least, “I’m in this until February, because these tickets were non-refundable”.

Here are some of our favorite experiences to surprise her with this holiday season.

Sign up for a class where you’ll learn a skill together.

One of the secrets to being a successful couple is not to expect that you won’t change, but to find ways to grow and change together. A great way to do this is to expand your knowledge and skill base as a team. Signing up for a fun class will not only give you a great date night activity but a chance to bond at home while practicing your skills.

We’re not talking about a paint by the numbers wine class, but actual skills that will make you both cooler people. Try a pasta making class or learn how to roll sushi. Become experts on mixology (which leads to tons of tipsy at-home practice). You’ll build memories, skills, and have built-in ideas for your next date.