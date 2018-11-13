Last Minute Travel Ideas And Cheap Flights For Thanksgiving Week

iStockphoto

It’s Thanksgiving next week. Travel is on the menu one way or another. Either we’ll be rushing off to the airport late Wednesday night to catch an over-booked flight home, or, and bear with us here, we can jet off somewhere new and exciting for some much-needed self-care. The ball’s in your court. Whichever choice you make, we’ve got your back for travel during Thanksgiving week.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

JETBLUE BEST FARE FINDER

JetBlue’s Best Fare Finder is your best chance to find a cheap flight home for Thanksgiving. Simply enter your local airport and destination airport and a whole month of fares will come up. You may be able to save serious cash by flying a day early or later.