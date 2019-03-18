Uproxx

When most people think of food critics, they think of people like Ruth Reichl and Pete Wells, who have authority granted them by years spent covering restaurants around the world. What they don’t conjure is the image of an 11-year-old boy from Brooklyn who delivers his opinion via Instagram videos recorded on his mom’s phone. Well, maybe they should. Luca Marconi — known on Instagram as @LucaTwoTimes — has more than 10,000 followers who are stoked to hear what he has to say about the restaurants he frequents with his family.

We were pretty excited too (this kid’s enthusiasm is amazing), so we reached out to Luca and asked him to share his favorite meals in Brooklyn, where he lives. He started with some staples that reflect his Italian heritage (the family visits Italy every summer), but there are a few multi-cultural surprises in here, as well. As he has done for the last year, the genuinely sweet food reviewer shared what makes a dish a standout in his opinion.

Check out Luca’s reviews and follow him on Instagram to hear more.

Frost Restaurant

So starting really close by my house, is Frost. Really nice place. I suggest their chicken Francaise. It’s really nice. The sauce is beautiful. It’s like a chicken Francaise, but it’s not the chicken Francaise you get from anywhere else. It’s like really valuable — a nice savory, salty, flavorful sauce.

Patrizia’s

My actual favorites on this list are Patrizia’s moneybags. I’ve been going there since I was five or even smaller. Their moneybags have just been top notch. I could go to Italy and not get better moneybags than I could over there. The ricotta inside, the beautiful sauce at the outside. It’s a vodka sauce. Really you can’t get that anywhere else. I’m tellin’ you.