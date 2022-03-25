In celebration of her infectiously danceable new single with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie” Megan Thee Stallion has linked up with Goldbelly for a special pie collaboration that attempts to capture the spirit of the song. Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie is inspired by the rapper’s hometown of Houston and goes big on the sweets — featuring a pecan pie loaded up with a combination of shredded coconut, pretzels, butterscotch chips, and gooey brown sugar with a golden glaze over the top. According to the branding, it promises to taste like your “favorite bakery took a trip down the candy aisle” and it’s very much that. Literally, we’re talking about the “sweetest pie” your money can buy. Sidenote: We’re eternally thankful Megan take the line “Wanna put his Nutty Buddy in my Fudge Round” too literally with this dessert. Sexual innuendo completely aside, Nutty Buddys and Fudge Rounds are some pretty bottom-tier snacks, so if this was a giant Nutty Fudge Round pie we would’ve had to pass. I’m sorry to the Little Debbie fans out there, you all have bad taste. Anyway, the H-Town Hottie Pie is currently available for a limited time on Goldbelly for a price of $59. Before you drop that kind of cash on a gold spray-painted pecan pie, you’re probably going to want to know if it’s any good — so let’s eat!

Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie Price: $59 Experience & Tasting Notes: Before we dive into the pie we have to talk about the packaging and presentation, because this is a Gold Belly product, after all. The pie ships frozen in a small box with bubble wrap and is stable at room temperature for a full week, or a full month if you re-freeze it. By the time I received and opened up the pie, it was fully thawed and ready to eat. That’s great if you live in an apartment with an indoor mailing room like I do, but if you’re getting this delivered to your doorstep and live in a warmer climate, I could see heat damaging the consistency of your pie, which is made of mostly gooey sugar, not exactly the biggest resistor to melt-age. The pie itself is housed in a special promotional box featuring Megan holding a sprinkled donut with her hair made-up to look like whipped cream. The photo matches some of Megan’s recent promotional material, namely her Apple Music profile photo, but I think it’s an odd choice to decorate this pecan pie with so much whipped cream donut imagery when none of that has to do with the pie.