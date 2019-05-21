The Best Memorial Day Weekend Parties In America’s Top Party Cities

Getty Image

Memorial Day is upon us, which means many of us are about to enjoy the wonders of a four-day weekend (or at least a half-day Friday). Just imagine it, a four-day weekend — best enjoyed by partying so hard you forget precisely which day it is. Also brunch. Memorial Weekend means you have (at the very least) three opportunities to eat waffles and munch bacon out of a hipster Bloody Mary. What better way to host a hangover than that?

If you live in one of the five biggest party cities in the country (LA, NYC, NOLA, CHI, MIAMI) you’re probably itching to know which events are worth your time. But itch no more, we did all that work for you so you could keep your eye on the prize — drinking so many “bottomless mimosas” that the restaurant staff has to reconsider their business model.

Here are the best Memorial Day Weekend parties in America’s five biggest party cities!

CHICAGO

DrinkHaus — Sunday Day Party

820 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60607

If you’re looking for a party that only expects you to spend money on booze, consider heading to the DrinkHause Supper Club in Chicago for their Memorial Day Weekend Sunday Day Party. DrinkHaus claims they throw the sexiest Sunday Day party in all of Chicago, and they try to ensure that by keeping a strict dress code of no athletic gear. That doesn’t mean you have to show up rocking a suit and tie, or a fancy dress — the set dress code this weekend will be Spring Chic, which seems easy enough to follow.

No tickets necessary, RSVP here!

Spirit Of Chicago — Pier Pressure

600 E Grande Ave. Chicago, IL 60611

Springtime should be about enjoying the great outdoors. It is, after all, the most forgiving season. So spend the night before Memorial Day taking in the night sky aboard the biggest yacht party in all of Lake Michigan at this year’s Pier Pressure. Featuring three decks and two different floors of music, Pier Pressure is a two-hour booze cruise that is expected to host over 500 partygoers this weekend. Sunday’s party will be a white party, so show up to board in your best all-white spring-appropriate get-up and live that yacht life.

Get tickets here.