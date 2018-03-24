The Best Hangover Cures, According To The Masses

#According To The Masses #Gateway Drinks #Drinks #Health #Food
Life Writer
03.24.18

FXX

Ugh. Hangovers. When you have the pounding in your head, that dry mouth, that taste of acid in your throat, the aches in your muscles… you start to wonder if drinking alcohol is even worth the trouble. Then, there you are the next weekend, drink in hand, trying to do your best Yeezy at a karaoke bar.

Rinse, remix, repeat. No regrets. For those of us who just have to let loose a little, a hangover is part of the package. The next day you’re gonna want to curse Dionysus, Bacchus, and maybe even Jesus and his winemaking ways for the pounding in your head. There’s a slew of advice out there for hangover cures. But, like drink preferences, most cures are very personal. Some brewers swear by vitamin B supplements (yeast) to counteract what alcohol is actually doing to you physically. Other studies have shown that the fatty amino acids in bacon replace the proteins alcohol removes from your gut. Sometimes, you just need to rehydrate and fix a massive sugar crash — we’re looking at you Jack and Coke drinkers.

So, what is the best hangover cure out there? Well, the good people over at Ranker asked this very question. An interesting top ten shook out that hits on a little savory, a little hair of the dog, and a little sweetness. Let’s dive in and see what the masses had to say.

10. Ginger Ale

Ah, ginger ale, the choice of so many flyers and hungover people. There’s admittedly something about the slightly spicy and sweet fizzy drink that’s just straight up comforting and kinda head-clearing. But, c’mon: Ginger ale on its own isn’t saving any hungover lives.

Around The Web

TOPICS#According To The Masses#Gateway Drinks#Drinks#Health#Food
TAGSaccording to the massesDrinkDRINKSFOODGateway drinksHANGOVERShealth

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 day ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP