We Asked Bartenders To Name The Most Played Out Beer Styles

We don’t need to point out that craft beer is booming like never before in the United States. We’ve said it often, but there are over 7,000 breweries in the country today. Only five years ago, there were less than 4,000. That kind of growth is staggering. Having such an influx of breweries also means that (and we know you don’t want to hear this) not all of them are brewing amazing, award-winning beer.

In fact, some of them have no business opening. They’re just about the marketing or slick opportunism.

Such a large number of breweries also means a huge sample size when it comes to trending styles. In recent years, we’ve seen multiple styles catch fire — including hazy IPAs, barrel-aged beers, and sours. We love those styles, but we can understand that not everyone enjoys it when every brewery ihas the same six beers on tap. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the beer styles they’re sick of.

Barrel-Aged Stouts

Constantin Alexander, director of beverages at Hakkasan in Las Vegas

Crazy long barrel-aged stouts that are almost impossible to drink. They get the 100-point score reviews, but most normal people can’t handle them.