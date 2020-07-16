A Booze Writer Shares His Secret ‘Most Underrated Bourbons’ List

Christopher Osburn has spent the last fifteen years in search of the best — or at least his very favorite — sip of whiskey on earth . In the process, he’s enjoyed more whiskey drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty whiskey distilleries. There are few spirits more American than bourbon (although apple jack enthusiasts would beg to differ). Distilled the United States since the 1800s, for a whiskey to be called a ‘bourbon’ it must fit certain criteria. Among the specific parameters it has to follow, it’s got to be made from at least 51 percent corn in the mash bill and barrelled in first-use American oak (it doesn’t, however, need to be made in Kentucky). The corn is where the spirit gets that mellow, corn-honeyed sweetness that every bourbon lover expects when they crack open a new bottle. The oak gives it the mellow, toasty spice. In the hierarchy of bourbon, there are a handful of names that dominate in both name recognition and production. They include Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, Buffalo Trace, and — on the elite end — Pappy Van Winkle. But while these brands and their various subsidiaries continue to craft whiskey at high levels, there are a handful of other brands perhaps equally if not more deserving of accolades. With literally thousands of expressions on the market, every serious drinks writer is going to develop a few favorites. Check out my list of underrated bourbons below.