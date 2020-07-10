Bartenders Name The Best Sipping Whiskeys For Summer 2020

If your whiskey collection contains more than handful of bottles, you likely have brands you use solely for mixing and others that receive the grand title of “sipping whiskey.” These high-quality bourbons, scotches, and ryes are well-aged and free of congeners and other less-than-favorable additives. If you’re an aficionado, you already know what bottles we’re talking about — buttery, complex, flavorful whiskeys, well worth savoring. Since we eventually get tired of session beers and tiki-style drinks, we tend to spend a fair bit of summer drinking whiskey neat (or on the rocks). So we’re always in search of smooth, sippable whiskeys that aren’t too heavy and don’t conjure the dark days of winter. Bartenders are on this same wave, so we asked a handful of our favorites to name their go-to “sippable” whiskeys for the dog days of summer 2020.