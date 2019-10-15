It’s only a matter of time before we’re layered up in flannels and fleeces, sipping on hot toddies while munching cider doughnuts. Halloween is in two weeks, then Thanksgiving is around the corner, and after that… well, you know where this is headed. In fact, you’ve probably already seen one of the biggest signs of autumn: leaves slowly changing colors and falling to the ground.

Don’t be too sad. All those leaves crunching beneath your feet means its bourbon season, and that’s something to celebrate.

To truly enjoy this aged whiskey native to Kentucky (though not exclusive to the state), you need to sip it on a cool evening. There’s nothing like the warming sensation of a well-made bourbon while you’re sitting by a crackling fire. It’s just about as pleasurable and foundationally “American” as a slice of warm apple pie this time of year.

We think the second week of October is the prime time for a list of the best bourbons when the leaves are falling — sipping whiskeys to savor as you watch the seasons change. Here are some of our favorites.