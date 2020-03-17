We’re all living the #QuarantineLife right now. That means a lot of cooking. A lot. But inevitably one of these meals you’re going to look through the kitchen cabinets, marvel at all your doomsday food, and… feel bored. Or lazy. Or unwilling to do dishes while you ponder the dire situation we find ourselves in. In short, you’ll want to eat out.
You don’t have to feel bad about wanting to order some take out during these trying times. Yes, you are putting a delivery driver at risk to some degree. But you’re also helping them stay employed. And you can be sure that drivers and eateries are adapting to our new isolated lives by upping their own safety procedures and keeping all human contact to a minimum. So the safety quotient is relatively high.
A few thing things you should keep in mind when ordering take-out to ensure your social distancing game is strong and that the food community you are patronizing is able to make it through this crisis:
- Always wash your hands with soap and water as soon as the exchange is done.
- Support local restaurants as much as possible.
- Tip your driver as much as you can reasonably afford.
- Share positive experiences so that others think to patronize restaurants.
While we encourage eating local and tipping graciously, we are also aware that you might also be struggling financially during this trying time. Below, we’ve made a list of national chains offering discounted delivery during the quarantine.
All &pizza locations will offer free contactless delivery. They’re handling all orders through the &pizza app, whether you select to pick up your pizza or have it delivered right to your door.
Blaze Pizza is offering free deliveries on all orders $10 or more from now until a yet-unannounced date. Free delivery will be offered through Postmates from now until March 22nd, or DoorDash from March 17th to the 22nd.
Burger King — All orders over $10 will receive free delivery through Grubhub, Postmates, and sometime this month through DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Chipotle — Chipotle is offering free delivery on purchases of $10 or more (which is about the price of a meal at Chipotle) and will be preparing a special menu with ingredients not available for walk-in diners. Chipotle will also package everything in tamper-proof packaging.
this didn’t age well 😶 delivery is free the rest of march. hang in there friends. terms: https://t.co/hKLX3xUB4P https://t.co/tKKRKFlzZx
— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) March 15, 2020
Del Taco — Do the Del (is that their catchphrase?) and get free delivery through Postmates with no minimum purchase required. Just use the code “DELTACONOW,” all packages will feature a protective seal for added peace of mind.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — Between now and April 30th, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will be offering free contactless delivery. This is good because sometimes when you’re in quarantine you want a little BBQ and it can be cost-prohibitive to make at a time like this.
KFC — From now until April 26th, KFC will be offering free delivery (though a “tax” will be applied to orders under $12. You may order directly through KFC, or through Grubhub or Seamless. KFC will also be offering pickup if you want to cut out the middle man and grab your bucket in-store (subject to change).
Howdy, Folks! Starting March 14 – April 26, we'll be offering FREE DELIVERY on https://t.co/h4LE81OR5v, making it easier for everyone to enjoy my world famous fried chicken from home. Or order ahead for pick up so you can skip that line. Terms apply at https://t.co/krmxGqiPpq pic.twitter.com/6FGbnF5lNa
— KFC (@kfc) March 13, 2020
Uber Eats — If you’re looking for something more local, Uber Eats is waiving their delivery fees for over 100,000 independent restaurants across the country. All orders will feature tamper-evident packaging you’ll have the option for them to be left at your doorstep to ensure minimal contact.
Uber — According to Squawk Box, Uber will be delivering over 300,000 meals to health care officials and first responders fighting the coronavirus on the front lines. The meals will be delivered in accordance with and coordination with local, state, and provincial governments. It’s not really a food deal for you (unless you’re a health care worker) but we thought it was worth mentioning
Uber also plans to compensate any diagnosed rideshare or delivery drivers that are forced to quarantine, offering financial assistance up to 14 days through April 6th.