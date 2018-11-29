Want To Be Up On Food? It’s Time You Learned To Roast A Chicken

Getty Image

Learning how to roast a chicken is tricky business. It’s one of those recipes that’s very straightforward yet requires attention to detail to execute properly. There’s very little to prep, but forgetting to preheat an oven or bring the chicken up to room temperature can leave your finished product lacking.

The fact is, different tastes and desires are going to dictate how you want your chicken to taste. Personally, I like super moist white meat with a skin that’s been crisped and then soaked in the cooking fat and juices from the bird. It’s kind of the best of all worlds, in my humble opinion. Some people will like their skin hard-crisped, and that’s cool — though damn near impossible to do without a professional rotisserie.

The point of this recipe is that it’s executable at home with any ol’ oven. An easy preparation that will help you up your game. You just need a few basic elements here and you’re set. So, let’s dive in and master roasting a chicken.

Ingredients

Zach Johnston

First and foremost, buy a quality chicken. Three phrases you should look for at the butcher or grocery store: Air-chilled, organic, free range. Yes, this means it’ll cost a little more. But the quality of the final product will outshine the extra few bucks you’re spending on good fresh food.

In short, Air-chilled means that the bird was cooled using a large room that’s pumped full of cold air. This is preferable to the chicken being cooled by getting plunged into a cold chlorine bath. It’s not rocket science as to why the former is better. As for organic and free range, well, taste is a factor, as is ethics. Remember, you’re voting with your dollars every time you enter the grocery store.

I grabbed a corn-fed chicken mostly because it was on sale. I dig the yellow tinge to the skin. It’s also a bit thicker and carries more flavor. I’m using a two-and-a-half pound chicken, which will easily feed four people. Or feed one or two people and still have plenty of leftovers for lunches.

I also gather some fresh sprigs of rosemary and thyme. I’m using Alpine salt here and cracked black pepper.

Lastly, you’ll need some food-safe twine, a skillet or baking tray, foil, and a chef’s knife. That’s it.

Prep

Zach Johnston

First, I take the chicken out the fridge and its packaging, at least an hour before I start. It’s imperative that this bird is room temp when it goes in the oven. If you toss a fridge-cold chicken into the oven, it’ll lower the temp of said oven and set you back.

Next, I preheat my oven. This is going to have to be dialed in since we all have different ovens. I have an old gas oven with heat from the bottom only. I set it to 425f. If you have a brand-spanking-new oven, you may have to err closer to 400f, especially if it’s electric. I also throw my cast iron skillet into the oven to preheat as well. Again, you don’t want to be putting cold tools in an oven when you’re roasting.

Next, I generously salt and pepper the inner cavity of the chicken. This is where the flavor is largely going to draw from as it roasts. I also put in a few sprigs of fresh rosemary. You can do other fresh herbs here. I’m using rosemary because I have a lot left over from Thanksgiving.

Now it’s time to truss. Trussing allows you to condense the meat so that it’s a more solid chunk and cooks more evenly. Start by holding the ends of your string and centering it under the pope’s nose. Bring the string around and over the ends of the legs and then cross it over and drop the string below the ends of the legs, creating a figure eight (see photo above). Pull that tight and draw your string towards the head of the bird. Make sure the neck flap is folded up and the string is holding in the wings. Tie a quick knot and you’re done. This is the sort of thing that’s a huge pain in the ass the first couple times you do it but you will get the hang of it.

Lastly, I generously salt and pepper the outer chicken skin. That salt is going to pull water from the skin and crisp it up as it roasts. I de-stem some thyme and sprinkle that over the bird too.

That’s it. I don’t add butter under the skin or any of those so-called “tricks.” If you have good meat, this isn’t necessary. Plus, butter is mostly water and will defeat the purpose of using salt to crisp and flavor the skin during roasting.