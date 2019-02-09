All The Best National Pizza Day Deals To Get You Fed For Cheap

Istock

Today is National Pizza Day, which means now your normal Saturday night pizza purchase will seem a little bit more special this weekend. And while we certainly don’t need a national day to celebrate the simple but perfect wonder that is dough, sauce, cheese, and various toppings, it IS nice to feel like we have a justifiable reason for ordering pizza again.

While National Pizza Day restaurants aren’t about to do anything truly special like give out free pizza — we can always dream — many pizza chains still take part in the celebration by giving out some exclusive deals that’ll get you pizza on the cheap. As always with national deals, make sure you keep an eye out at your favorite local joints, they like to take part too, but don’t have the reach or platforms of the big chains.

Here are all the best National Pizza Day deals to get you some pizza on the cheap!

Baskin Robbins – Believe it or not, Baskin Robbins is getting in on the pizza game too. Between the hours of 3-7 p.m. Baskin Robbins will be giving out free samples of their Sweetheart Polar Pizza. It’s not quite the same as a pizza, but hey, it’s in the spirit of the holiday so who are we to complain?

Blaze Pizza – Blaze Pizza is delicious. If you haven’t been, go. Imagine a Chipotle of pizza — minus the history of foodborne illness — and you’ve got yourself Blaze, an assembly line style build it yourself pizza joint. For National Pizza Day order two pepperoni pizzas for just $10 when you place an order online. That’s five bucks a pie!

Caulipower – Caulipower products can be found by the health conscious in markets all across America. In honor of National Pizza Day the food brand is offering a buy-one-get-one coupon for their cauliflower-crust pizzas. Visit CaulMeMaybe.com to receive the coupon.

Chuck E. Cheese – Okay, not the IDEAL place to pick up a pizza on National Pizza Day, but Chuck E. Cheese has got its fans so no judgement on our part. On February 9th be sure to ask the cashier for the National Pizza Day Offer and you’ll be treated to a free upgrade of your large pizza to an extra large. More pizza for less money! Take your order to go so your childless presence doesn’t freak anyone out.