Stoke Your Wanderlust With The Trailer For David Chang’s ‘Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner’

Chef David Chang is no newcomer to the world of food and travel TV. The Momofuku founder has been appearing on our TV screens since 2006, when he first appeared in After Hours with Daniel Boulud. From there, Chang trotted around New York and Japan with Anthony Bourdain, judged the top food TV shows from Masterchef to Top Chef, starred in a segment of Mind of a Chef, and made a slew of late-night and guest appearances before finally hosting his own show, Ugly Delicious — Chang’s first show for Netflix, premiering just last year.

Clearly, it was a win for the brand, because we’re now just weeks away from an all-new show from Chang with Netflix called Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner. The show’s trailer just dropped to tease the October 23rd release of the new series. Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner is taking a different tack than Ugly Delicious. While the food elements are still front-and-center, traveling with someone famous seems to be the thrust of the show. There are only four episodes in the first drop. In each episode, the star chef is joined by a traveling companion who’ll dive into their new surroundings and food.

Actor-producer-writer and overall foodie Seth Rogen joins Chang in Vancouver, Canada. Model, actress, and home cook Chrissy Teigen and Chang travel to Morocco. SNL superstar Kate McKinnon hits the streets of Phnom Penh (Cambodia) with the chef. And, writer-actor Lena Waithe traverses Los Angeles with Chang in tow. Each episode has a very Bourdain vibe as the stars and chef talk food, life, and travel in front of motley vistas and spreads of amazing looking food. It feels familiar but looks fresh.

Check out the trailer above. It looks like it’ll be a blast to watch. And, at only four episodes, it’ll be an easy binge on October 23rd!