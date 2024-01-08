It’s been eight months since Australia-based electronic maestro Opiuo stunned fans with his unforgettable sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre performance and just under three months since he released his live music marvel, Opiuo & The Opulent Orchestra.

Spanning 19 total tracks, the digital album boasts 16 electrifying orchestral arrangements seamlessly married to the celebrated producer’s iconic funk-infused basslines, recorded live from his headlining Red Rocks Amphitheatre extravaganza last May. While everyone is out there trying to do “the best new thing,” there’s certainly something to be said for blending old and new — infusing hard-hitting electronic beats with the classic, live compositions of symphony musicians.

The defining live album is the prelude to an exciting year ahead for Opiuo, who saw one of his busiest years to date in 2023. The producer essentially saw most of the past 12 months spent selling out venues across the United States, all the while focusing on conducting 22 musicians for his premiere Red Rocks show. For the first half of 2024, the producer be back in his home country of Australia.

To prepare for Opiuo’s homebound return to Down Under, he’s built a personalized guide on where to stay, eat, and party in one of his favorite cities in the world, Melbourne.

“Melbourne is full of so much wonder, grit, vibe, and charm,” Opiuo told Uproxx. “It’s home to so many nationalities and cultures, something that makes it one of my favorite cities in the world. People doing so many different creative things, the colorful street art, a vibrant life! It’s all there, and it’s all to be discovered and explored.”