Don’t feel like waiting until Inside Out 2 comes out in June to get your Pixar fix? Head to Disneyland.

The California-based resort is hosting Pixar Fest from April 26 – August 4. Highlights include Disneyland Park’s “A Journey of Friendship,” a nightmare spectacular show featuring characters from every Pixar film, and “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration,” a daytime parade in Disney California Adventure that includes an appearance from Turning Red‘s 4*Town, the fictional boy band with a real song from Billie Eilish and Finneas.

After riding The Incredicoaster and Radiator Springs Racers in Disney California Adventure, stick around for Club Pixar, “a nighttime party, inspired by the amazing stories from Pixar Animation Studios. Your whole group can enjoy an interactive DJ dance party, live performances, exciting games, photo opportunities, themed food, specially crafted beverages, and more.” Something tells me a lot of people are going to ask Mrs. Incredible for a dance.

There’s also limited-time Pixar-themed food and drink options. Some of my favorites are the Pixar Fest Cake at Plaza Inn; the Italian “Silenzio Bruno!” Sandwich at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Luca, a very good movie, does not get enough love); and the Mike Wazowski-shaped Eye Scream Cone at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. Beginning next month, on May 10, Disney California Adventure Park will debut six Pixar-themed food and beverage marketplaces.

To learn more about Pixar Fest, head to Disneyland’s website.