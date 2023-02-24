Relive The Madness Of Silencio UMBRA With These Photos From The Event

Around the world, many countries rep a quintessential drink and pack into it their culture: Korean Soju, Japanese Sake, British Gin, French Wine, Caribbean Rum, and American Bourbon are just a few that come to mind. When venturing to Mexico, you’ll no doubt get a taste of a fine smoky spirit concocted from the native agave plant, mezcal (tequila is another contender for the Mexican spirits crown, obviously).

Casa Silencio, one of the top mezcal distilleries in the world, decided to pack the culture to the max to celebrate the debut of their new, ultra-rare variation of black Mezcal. What transpired was a mega fiesta, an alliance between the distillery and concert powerhouse UMBRA to form “Silencio UMBRA.”

In the heart of Oaxaca’s Valley of Silence, mezcal aficionados had the pleasure of dancing under the desert stars to the sounds of an incredible lineup, curated by Cercle Music founder Derek Barbolla, and Artistic Director Philippe Tuchmann. The run of show included headliners: Bonobo, Carlita, Flor Capistran, Lee Burridge, LP Giobbi, Iñigo Vontier, The Martinez Brothers, Phil & Derek, Ry X, Shimza and Sofiane Pamart.

And it wasn’t just great music. Ten award-winning chefs from Oaxaca’s leading restaurants were invited to craft a variety of delicious dishes throughout the evening. While dining on some world-class comida, participants also had the opportunity to witness incredible immersive performances from Ritual Ibiza which, by the looks of the photos, seemed wild.

What could be a better way to debut a new Mezcal brand than through a stellar fiesta in the desert? Check the photos of Silencio UMBRA below!