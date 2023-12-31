Unless you’re going on a trip, New Year’s Day is one of those holidays that you somehow don’t see coming. All the attention goes to NYE — what party you are going to show up to, what you are going to wear, and which of your friends and family you want to be around as you usher in the new year. You’re probably not thinking about what you’ll do the day after — aside from curing a hangover — and more importantly, what you’re going to eat.
Let me warn you though, figure this out asap because nothing sucks like going hungry on New Year’s Day.
This happened to me last year. I spent the morning of New Year’s Day with friends, eating leftover tamales from Christmas. When dinner crept around and hunger set in, I realized I didn’t have any food left for dinner. So I jumped in a car and hit up a nearby McDonald’s. The line was long but after about 20 minutes with me in the same spot, I started to get this sneaking suspicion that we were all waiting for nothing.
I left the line, wheeled parallel to the food window, and realized no one was there.
Why was the car at the drive-thru speaker just waiting for 20 minutes without realizing no one was there? This is a question that still haunts me to this day.
Anyway, my point is, that you don’t want to end up like me, hungry and waiting at a drive-thru speaker that doesn’t have an employee on the other side of it. So we’re listing out all the restaurants and fast food spots that will be open this New Year’s Day. If your favorite establishment isn’t on this list, it’s probably safe to assume they’re closed. Let’s dive in!
Applebee’s — If you’re rolling up to Applebee’s on New Year’s Eve, make it early as ours are reduced. But regular hours resume on New Year’s Day.
Benihana — Hours will vary by location but most Benihana’s will be open on New Year’s Day.
Bonefish Grill — Bonefish Grill will be operating with normal hours on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Boston Market — Most Boston Market locations will be open on New Year’s Day. Call ahead to make sure your local B-Mart is open.
Buca Di Beppo— Buca Di Beppo will be open during normal hours on New Year’s Day. Nothing says “new year,” like eating an entire family-size pasta yourself.
Burger King — Most Burger King’s will be open on New Year’s Day. “Yay,” said no one. Just kidding BK fans, we love you.
Buffalo Wild Wings — Most locations will be open on New Year’s Day, but you should call ahead to make sure your favorite local B-Dubs is open.
Cheesecake Factory — Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, some will be offering extended hours on NYE
Chick-fil-A — Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year’s Day under normal hours but will be closed on New Year’s Eve. Not because Chick-fil-A cares about your NYE plans, but because NYE lands on a Sunday this year.
Chili’s — Chilis will be open and operating under normal business hours.
Chipotle — Chipotle will be open during regular business hours on New Year’s Day.
Cracker Barrel — Cracker Barrel is open under normal hours on New Year’s Day.
Dave and Busters — Dave and Busters is open! What better way to usher in the new year than with games and beers?
Denny’s — Denny’s will be open during New Year’s Day.
Domino’s — Most locations will be open both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but be warned, it’s going to be a busy day, so pick up carry-out if you like eating hot pizza.
Dunkin — Most Dunkin restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day.
Fogo de Chão — Fogo de Chão will be open on New Year’s Day. Is there ever a day this restaurant isn’t open?
Golden Corral — All Golden Corral locations will be open during regular business hours.
IHOP — IHOP is open on New Year’s Day. Be warned if you feel like eating pancakes on New Year’s Eve, hours may be reduced.
Jimmy John’s — Most Jimmy John’s locations will be open on New Year’s Day. Call ahead to make sure your local JJ’s is open.
KFC — KFC will be open on New Year’s day.
McDonald’s — Some McDonald’s locations will be open on New Year’s Day, but because this is a franchise restaurant, a lot of locations will be closed. Like my local McDonald’s last year. Don’t be like me, call ahead of time to make sure your local McDonald’s is open.
Morton’s The Steakhouse — Most Morton’s locations will be open on New Year’s Day.
Olive Garden — Olive Garden will be open on New Year’s Day. Usher in the new year with endless breadsticks.
Outback Steakhouse — Outback Steakhouse will be open and operating under normal business hours.
Panda Express — Panda Express is open under normal business hours on New Year’s Day.
Panera Bread — Most Panera locations will be open on New Year’s Day. Call ahead to make sure your local Panera is open.
PF Changs — Most PF Changs locations will be open during normal business hours, but call ahead of time to make a reservation if you can. Expect a wait.
Popeyes — Popeyes is a toss up, some locations will be open, some will be closed. Call your local Popeyes or consult the app to see if Popeyes is open.
Red Lobster — Red Lobster will be open on New Year’s Day but hours will vary by location.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Ruth’s Chris will close early on New Year’s Eve and all day on New Year’s Day.
Sonic — Sonic restaurants are independently owned, so it’s a toss up whether it’ll be open.
Starbucks — Most Starbucks locations will be open on New Year’s Day.
Subway — Subway is another independently owned restaurant. Some restaurants will be open, a lot will be closed. On the bright side, we’re sure you can make a better sandwich at home with some random leftovers.
Taco Bell — Taco Bell is open on New Year’s Day. Where are you going to find a meal as cheap and delicious as this?
Texas Roadhouse — Most locations will be open on New Year’s Day but hours will vary by location.
TGI Fridays — Most TGI Fridays will be open, but expect a long wait. Might be better to get this one to-go.
Waffle House — Waffle House is always open, that’s the chain’s whole brand!
Wendy’s — Wendy’s will be open on New Year’s Day. It’s the best fast food restaurant to get a cheeseburger, so stopping here is a no-brainer.