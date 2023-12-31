Unless you’re going on a trip, New Year’s Day is one of those holidays that you somehow don’t see coming. All the attention goes to NYE — what party you are going to show up to, what you are going to wear, and which of your friends and family you want to be around as you usher in the new year. You’re probably not thinking about what you’ll do the day after — aside from curing a hangover — and more importantly, what you’re going to eat.

Let me warn you though, figure this out asap because nothing sucks like going hungry on New Year’s Day.

This happened to me last year. I spent the morning of New Year’s Day with friends, eating leftover tamales from Christmas. When dinner crept around and hunger set in, I realized I didn’t have any food left for dinner. So I jumped in a car and hit up a nearby McDonald’s. The line was long but after about 20 minutes with me in the same spot, I started to get this sneaking suspicion that we were all waiting for nothing.

I left the line, wheeled parallel to the food window, and realized no one was there.

Why was the car at the drive-thru speaker just waiting for 20 minutes without realizing no one was there? This is a question that still haunts me to this day.

Anyway, my point is, that you don’t want to end up like me, hungry and waiting at a drive-thru speaker that doesn’t have an employee on the other side of it. So we’re listing out all the restaurants and fast food spots that will be open this New Year’s Day. If your favorite establishment isn’t on this list, it’s probably safe to assume they’re closed. Let’s dive in!

Applebee’s — If you’re rolling up to Applebee’s on New Year’s Eve, make it early as ours are reduced. But regular hours resume on New Year’s Day.

Benihana — Hours will vary by location but most Benihana’s will be open on New Year’s Day.

Bonefish Grill — Bonefish Grill will be operating with normal hours on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.