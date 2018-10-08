RiSE Fest Was Shut Down Due To Weather And Attendees Are Livid

RiSE, a two-day festival that takes place in the Mojave Desert on the Jean Dry Lake Bed, about 30 miles from Las Vegas, Nevada, seeks to provide a cathartic experience that is both deeply personal and firmly rooted in a strong sense of community. Droves of people from all over the world travel to attend the festival (which also hosts events in Dubai and Australia). Attendees write personal messages on the bodies of paper lanterns — goodbyes to late family members or friends, visions of hope, not-yet-realized dreams, confessions, and declarations of love — then, after igniting the small fuel source, set the lanterns free to float through the night sky.
At least that’s what typically happens. This year, RiSE’s second night was abruptly canceled due to high winds and thunderstorms. Flying paper lanterns in rain or wind leaves open the possibility that the fuel source will still be burning when the lantern lands — creating the potential for wildfire. As a result, festival-goers who traveled great distances were left devastated and unsure of how or if they’d be refunded.
At the moment, it looks like there won’t be a full refund, which is relatively understandable since many of the festival’s costs are incurred whether the lanterns actually get to fly or not — staff, clean up crew, pre-planning, etc. RiSE, in a statement posted on their Instagram, addressed the concerns of festival goers.
RiSE Participants, We are devastated that weather prohibited us from being able to safely light lanterns last night. We work hard to ensure your safety at every level and bad weather is one of those things we cannot control. We work with people at various companies that specialize in weather forecasting. The weather forecast was changing throughout the day and in the early evening all indications were that we would have acceptable weather throughout the night. Please know that we are aware of how hard you work for your money and how difficult it is not only to purchase tickets, but also to make plans to get away from your busy lives to honor your loved ones and experience the unparalleled feeling of sending messages into a night sky filled with thousands of other messages from like-minded people. We were equally heartbroken that you were not able to release your lanterns, it is something we look forward to each year. In the end, in conjunction with local authorities, we were forced to make a difficult decision. But your safety is our top priority and we simply could not risk the well-being of thousands of people even though we wanted to release the lanterns, and their messages, with all of you. While we know it doesn’t fix everything today, we will be offering you a 40% discount for next year’s event. We will send an email with details on how to purchase discounted tickets for next year. Together we RiSE
As stated on their website, RiSE’s refund policy in the event of bad weather is only applicable to those who purchase the additional Inclement Weather Insurance when buying their tickets. Still, festival organizers wanted to offer something in an attempt to remedy the unfortunate situation, hence the discount. Festival-goers were upset and generally let down, with many complaining that the festival’s poor planning was really to blame, not the weather.
Check the history of RISE – they’re the most ingenious bet you could place in Nevada:
This year’s scam:
1) Plan a weekend when you KNOW there’s a high likelihood of a weather issue based on annual weather changes.
2) Release tickets for Moapa, where weather isn’t nearly the issue it is in Jean. Offer insurance “only for people who buy through OUR site”, sell out at least 50% of ticket stock to resellers with no insurance and no requirement to clarify the distinction to their buyers. (Remember that most resellers act as a ‘one-stop’ and there are many people who never dug deep into the Rise site to find one of the blurbs about weather for this reason).
3) Now that you’ve built some noise, release another round of tickets. Offer resellers increased discounts, keeping the ‘insurance’ trick in place. Approx 50% of your tickets have now sold at a 20-25% discount to people who will never be able to get their money back if things go wrong.
4) This is important – buy an insurance policy to cover ALL known and calculable losses. This means that, for example, if weather hits, they’re covered for not just the cost of the event, but for all the marketing money spent, commissions given to the aforementioned resellers (as ‘marketing expense’), unrealized profits, and “Damage to the Brand”, which you can sure find some team to say is worth millions.
So, basically, they get the resellers and public to back their bet FOR the weather to turn bad. If the weather is fine, everyone gets ‘paid’ – the festival makes a more-than-sufficient profit, and the people are happy.
But, if weather goes bad, everyone gets screwed EXCEPT the Festival organizers, who end up making out like bandits, collecting millions from their insurance policy, paying out likely less than $100k to the few people who a) bought through their site, which regularly showed ‘sold out’, b) bought the insurance (which, again, was a dumb buy when it was in Moapa), and c) didn’t get turned away initially by RISE staff who told people asking questions that “the event happened and there will not be a refund”.
Certainly, there’s a ton to talk about with how the exodus was handled, but for those thinking this whole thing was a scam, there’s a lot to go on..
Oh, and don’t forget..
“Oh, so sorry you didn’t win. We sure did!!! Care to play again? 40% off your next bet! Now give me those lanterns you paid for or we will tackle you and your 1 year old child to the ground during a stampede we created, then yell at you for having a stroller for your child as you’re trying to get up, then run off before you can get our name” (blonde woman, mid-40s, near main entrance during the stampede).
(Yeah, that was OUR experience – and we never even got our lanterns, I was carrying our baby backpack, when we tried to talk to security about it, we were shooed because of ‘bigger problems’).