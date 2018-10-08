RiSE Fest Was Shut Down Due To Weather And Attendees Are Livid

10.08.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

RiSE, a two-day festival that takes place in the Mojave Desert on the Jean Dry Lake Bed, about 30 miles from Las Vegas, Nevada, seeks to provide a cathartic experience that is both deeply personal and firmly rooted in a strong sense of community. Droves of people from all over the world travel to attend the festival (which also hosts events in Dubai and Australia). Attendees write personal messages on the bodies of paper lanterns — goodbyes to late family members or friends, visions of hope, not-yet-realized dreams, confessions, and declarations of love — then, after igniting the small fuel source, set the lanterns free to float through the night sky.

At least that’s what typically happens. This year, RiSE’s second night was abruptly canceled due to high winds and thunderstorms. Flying paper lanterns in rain or wind leaves open the possibility that the fuel source will still be burning when the lantern lands — creating the potential for wildfire. As a result, festival-goers who traveled great distances were left devastated and unsure of how or if they’d be refunded.

At the moment, it looks like there won’t be a full refund, which is relatively understandable since many of the festival’s costs are incurred whether the lanterns actually get to fly or not — staff, clean up crew, pre-planning, etc. RiSE, in a statement posted on their Instagram, addressed the concerns of festival goers.

View this post on Instagram

RiSE Participants, We are devastated that weather prohibited us from being able to safely light lanterns last night. We work hard to ensure your safety at every level and bad weather is one of those things we cannot control. We work with people at various companies that specialize in weather forecasting. The weather forecast was changing throughout the day and in the early evening all indications were that we would have acceptable weather throughout the night. Please know that we are aware of how hard you work for your money and how difficult it is not only to purchase tickets, but also to make plans to get away from your busy lives to honor your loved ones and experience the unparalleled feeling of sending messages into a night sky filled with thousands of other messages from like-minded people. We were equally heartbroken that you were not able to release your lanterns, it is something we look forward to each year. In the end, in conjunction with local authorities, we were forced to make a difficult decision. But your safety is our top priority and we simply could not risk the well-being of thousands of people even though we wanted to release the lanterns, and their messages, with all of you. While we know it doesn’t fix everything today, we will be offering you a 40% discount for next year’s event. We will send an email with details on how to purchase discounted tickets for next year. Together we RiSE

A post shared by RiSE Festival (@risefestival) on

“Please know that we are aware of how hard you work for your money and how difficult it is not only to purchase tickets, but also to make plans to get away from your busy lives to honor your loved ones and experience the unparalleled feeling of sending messages into a night sky… But your safety is our top priority and we simply could not risk the well-being of thousands of people even though we wanted to release the lanterns, and their messages, with all of you… While we know it doesn’t fix everything today, we will be offering you a 40% discount for next year’s event. We will send an email with details on how to purchase discounted tickets for next year.”

As stated on their website, RiSE’s refund policy in the event of bad weather is only applicable to those who purchase the additional Inclement Weather Insurance when buying their tickets. Still, festival organizers wanted to offer something in an attempt to remedy the unfortunate situation, hence the discount. Festival-goers were upset and generally let down, with many complaining that the festival’s poor planning was really to blame, not the weather.

Around The Web

TOPICS#A Year of Festivals#Last Week Tonight
TAGSa year of festivalsLAST WEEK TONIGHTRise Festival

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 2 hours ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 6 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP