The Notorious RBG — Visiting The New Ruth Bader Ginsburg Museum Show

Dane Rivera

Supreme Court Justices are rarely described with words like “badass” or given their own action figures. In fact, the American electorate goes through most days not really thinking about the Supreme Court at all. In 2018, C-SPAN conducted a survey that found that 52% of likely voters could not name a sitting justice. But of those few responders who could, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg topped the list. It wasn’t even close.

In the same survey conducted by C-SPAN, the second most well known Supreme Court Justice was Clarence Thomas. If that survey was conducted today, the #2 spot would undoubtedly belong to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Meaning that two of the top three most widely-known Supreme Court Justices have had accusations of sexual assault or harassment leveled against them. The other is a badass feminist icon with a workout routine and a staggering amount of merch. So how did this happen? Why do the American people know so much about Ruth Bader Ginsburg without a single scandal to her name?

The answer is due, in part, to Tumblr. In 2013, Shana Knizhnik — then an NYU Law student — started a Tumblr by the name of Notorious R.B.G., a tongue-in-cheek reference to another Brooklyn born icon, Biggie Smalls. Inspired by Ginsburg’s fiery dissenting opinion on the Supreme Court case Shelby County v. Holder, which was responsible for striking down a portion of the Voting Rights act, Knizhnik’s Tumblr focused on the achievements of the Justice in a way that appealed to the meme-centric users of the blogging platform. She retranslated Ginsburg’s important opinions through a rebloggable pop-culture-friendly lens.